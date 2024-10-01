Nigeria: Remo Stars Pip Title Holders Rangers to Stay Top

...As Rivers United inflict first defeat on Enyimba

Remo Stars maintained their unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory over title holders Enugu Rangers in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week four fixture played yesterday in Ikenne.

After a barren first half at the Remo Stars Stadium, Alex Young Oyowah gave the hosts the lead in the 51st minute but five minutes later, Kenechukwu Agu drew Rangers level from the penalty spot.

However, Michael Tochukwu ensured Remo Stars maintained the top position and their unbeaten run with the match winner in the 60th minute.

In Port-Harcourt, Rivers United edged Enyimba 2-0. Friday Ubong and Seiyefa Jackson scored in each half of the match.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United compounded Lobi Stars' woes with an emphatic 3-0 win after diminutive defensive midfielder, Falolu Azeez opened the scoring from the spot in the 20th minute.

Before the break, Nazifi Yahaya who would double the lead for Katsina United later on rattled Lobi Stars' goalpost.

The former junior international then scored the second goal in the 49th minute before Ahmed Abdultofik sealed the 'Chanji boys' victory with the third in the 82nd minute.

In Maiduguri, El-Kanemi Warriors fought back to share the spoils with Plateau United after Victor Dawa's brace in the 11th and 55th minute had given the visitors the lead.

Former Enyimba star, Ibrahim Mustapha started the comeback for the Warriors in the 73rd minute from the spot before Sama'ila Bello leveled the scores in the 83rd minute.

However, Kano Pillars fell 0-2 at Abia Warriors after prolific striker Sunday Megwo scored a brace in the 15th and 37th minute.

Pillars have now suffered back-to-back losses having been beaten 2-0 at home by Remo Stars in Matchday three.

Both Baylesa United and Niger Tornadoes were forced to 1-1 draw at home by Kwara United and Bendel Insurance respectively.

While Tornadoes surrendered their lead to Insurance, Bayelsa United had to fight back to draw with Kwara United in Yenagoa.

In another late kickoff in Ibadan, 3SC laboured to a 1-0 win over struggling Heartland of Owerri.

Samuel Ayanrinde scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute.