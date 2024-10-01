Nigeria: Bayelsa Revives Schools Sports to Discover Hidden Talents

30 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Bayelsa State government has taken concluded plans to revive school sports in the state in order to groom young talents discovered in different primary and secondary schools in the state.

Consequently, the Ministry of Sports in collaboration with Bayelsa State Sports Council have initiated a project tagged 'The pilot Bayelsa Future Aces Project' (BFAP) to harness sports talents in secondary schools.

Speaking during the sensitisation campaign and flag-off of the project at IJaw National Academy, Kaiama, in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr Daniel Igali, said the initiative is a part of the revolution to produce young talents, beginning with schools sports.

He stated that schools sports is the best place to catch and nurture young talents.

The Olympian stressed that the right attitude at this level of sports is beyond winning.

"We realised the importance the government of Bayelsa State has placed on sports development. When you look at the new manifesto of the 'asured' mantra of Governor Douye Diri, it placed sports as number two which puts responsibility on us to ensure we drive the message to the grassroots and there is no better place than to start at the IJaw National Academy, Kaiama.

"As you know, there is a very good marriage between sports and education. And in this dispensation, young athletes need to understand how to win and lose at a very young age."

