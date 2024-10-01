Nigeria: Army Sweeps Gold Medals At Armed Forces Games

30 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

The Nigerian Army emerged as champions at the Armed Forces Games, clinching 172 gold medals at the sporting event held over the weekend in Kaduna.

The champions' total haul reached 264 medals, including 60 silver and 32 bronze in the games, which kicked off on September 23.

The Nigerian Air Force finished second with 33 gold, 103 silver, and 51 bronze for a total of 87 medals while the Nigerian Navy secured third place with 18 gold, 43 silver, and 68 bronze medals making a total of 129.

The Games which took place at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, featured over 1,600 athletes from the Army, Navy, and Air Force

The event also served as preparation for the Africa Military Games which is to be held in November 2024 in Abuja.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, praised the military for its professionalism and combat readiness.

He reiterated the State's commitment to supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces in tackling security challenges.

"The timing of this competition is apt, given the security challenges facing the country. Our military personnel must maintain physical fitness, mental alertness, and emotional stability to address these threats," the governor said.

He also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for organizing the event, which he noted served as a trial for Team Nigeria ahead of the Africa Military Games.

General Musa expressed pride in the spirit of unity and discipline displayed by the athletes.

He emphasized that the values demonstrated in sports perseverance, discipline, and respect are equally important on the battlefield.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.