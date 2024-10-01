Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala Steps Down As Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank Group

A South African national, Ms. Tshabalala joined the African Development Bank in 2018 as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer and was appointed as Senior Vice President in November 2021

The Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank Group Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala has resigned from her role with immediate effect.

Ms. Tshabalala said, "Following the endorsement of the Cabinet of the Government of South Africa of my candidacy for the position of President of the African Development Bank in 2025, I have taken the decision to resign immediately from the Bank. This decision is in accordance with the Bank's rules and regulations, to avoid any potential conflict of interest as I pursue my candidacy".

"I have been greatly honoured to serve as Senior Vice President of Africa's premier financial institution. It has been an honor to work under President Adesina to whom I extend my thanks for his leadership and unwavering support. I wish him all the best for the remainder of his term as President of the African Development Bank Group. There is much that he has done to propel the Bank to achieve, and he can take pride in. I am certain that the rest of his term in office will produce further accolades", said Tshabalala.

A South African national, Ms. Tshabalala joined the African Development Bank in 2018 as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer and was appointed as Senior Vice President in November 2021.

The President and Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the African Development Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said, "Ms. Swazi Tshabalala has been a valuable member of the Bank's senior leadership group. I commend Swazi for her significant contributions to the Bank over the past six years, including working as part of my management team to deliver on our strategies and operations. I thank her for her exemplary work and service to the African Development Bank Group".