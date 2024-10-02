Nigeria: Amid Struggling Economy, Nigeria Downplays Anniversary Festivities

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria Tuesday marked the 64th anniversary of its independence in a generally somber mood. Persistent inflation, widespread insecurity, and unpopular economic reforms have left many Nigerians feeling frustrated and pessimistic.

In comments Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu acknowledged these challenges but said that ongoing reforms will lead to prosperity.

"As your president, I assure you that we are committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate the suffering of our citizens," said Tinubu. "Once again, I plead for your patience as the reforms we are implementing show positive signs, and we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel."

This year's Independence Day comes amid widespread frustration. Inflation is at a record high, and the naira's devaluation has eroded purchasing power.

Citizens such as Felix Chukwuemeka and Kenneth Ugwu question whether it is appropriate for the country to celebrate.

"I feel like it is not worth celebrating because of the hardship of the economy, of the country, because everybody, most of us businessmen, we are not finding it easy," said Chukwuemeka.

"Sixty-fourth independence means that we are supposed to have been full grown, but as it stands today, we are just crawling," said Ugwu. "What a shame."

Many Nigerians see the economic hardships as a result of reforms championed by Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira.

Tinubu said Tuesday that the reforms are essential for Nigeria's long-term economic stability.

Amid frayed nerves, the government toned down the usual holiday parades and displays in Abuja, holding only a small ceremony that was closed to the public.

Economist Isaac Botti said a low-key celebration is justified.

"What would be the basis for celebrating independence?" asked Botti. "I think in the best interest of the president is to even shelve any form of celebration completely because Nigerians are angry, and if it continues with this, there's going to be a public outburst that he may not be able to control."

Nigerians are also anxious about general insecurity in many parts of the country, especially in the northeast, where suspected Boko Haram militants opened fire at a market in the town of Yobe in September and killed close to 40 people.

The president said his government is making progress against extremists.

"We have restored peace to hundreds of communities in the North, and thousands of our people have been able to return home," said Tinubu. "It is an unfinished business, which our security agencies are committed to ending as quickly as possible. As soon as we can restore peace to many communities in the troubled parts of the North, our farmers can return to their farms."

The president maintained that stability is on the horizon, and despite the current challenges, he said, the government believes Nigeria can still forge a path to a better future.