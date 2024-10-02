Rwanda: Nigeria's Joeboy in Kigali for Collabo With Bruce Melodie

Nigerian musician Joeboy arrived in Kigali on Tuesday evening, October 1, where he is set to to finalize a joint music project with his Rwandan counterpart Bruce Melodie.

Joeboy's visit to kigali comes four days after Bruce Melodie dropped Iyo Foto, a track featuring Kenyan superstar Bien Aime, which will appear on his forthcoming debut album.

ALSO READ: Bien Aime, Bruce Melodie drop Iyo Foto: A cross-border musical collaboration

The 'Sip' hit maker touched down in the Rwanda capital accompanied by his management team and they were received by Bruce Melodie and his team at 1:55AM for a dinner just minutes after his arrival.

The two are set to make final touches on the audio for their collaboration as well as shoot the video of the song that will also feature on the album.

"Joeboy and his team has landed safe. We will start shooting tomorrow," a member of 1:55AM, Bruce Melodie's record label, told The New Times.

Joeboy becomes the third international act to feature on Bruce Melodie's upcoming album after South Africa's Blaq Diamond duo and Kenyan vocalist Bien Aime Baraza with whom they recently released a brand new track 'Iyo Photo.'

Joeboy last performed in Rwamda in 2022 where he headlined Kigali Fiesta concert. He also performed Kigali Jazz Junction in 2019.

Born Joseph Akinwale, Joeboy rose to stardom through Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa record label. He studied at the University of Lagos where he obtained a diploma in Human Resource Management.

Tracks like 'Sip', 'Show Me', 'Focus', 'Baby' and 'Like Riddim' are some of the reason Joeboy become a global star.