Liberia: Govt Provides Updates On Major Road Works

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has provided update on ongoing construction and rehabilitation works on major roads in the country.

Minister Roland L. Giddings told reporters recently that the Gbarnga-Salayea road project stands at 91% with 67km paved out of the 81km, while the Gbanta to Sanniquellie road project (37km) is 100% completed and dedication ceremony is still pending.

He continued that the total average physical progress of the Sanniquellie to Logatuo road project (47.1km) is put at 85% with about 43km paved with asphalt while the total average physical progress of the Gbanta to Saclapea road project (39km) is 53.30%, and active works will resume on the corridor this dry season.

In addition to that, the Minister disclosed that the total average physical progress of the Saclapea to Tappita (61km) road project is 50% and 19km has been paved with asphalt, while active works on the Tappita to Toe Town Road project (40km) will commence this dry season as the biodiversity study report which stalled the commencement of the works has been submitted to the World Bank for review and approval.

Minister Giddings furthered that procurement processes for recruitment of contractors, monitoring, and supervision consultant for the Toe Town (Ivory Coast Border) to Zwedru (85km) is ongoing as works are projected to commence this dry season.

He explained that detailed engineering design for the Zwedru to John Davis Town (48km) roads are completed and under review by the ministry, while the procurement for the supervision consultant is ongoing for the John Davis Town to Putuken (50km) with technical evaluation and financial opening completed awaiting the next stage of procurement process as detailed design review is ongoing.

The Minister asserted that the Putuken to Kelipo (11.5km) detailed design has been completed and civil works will commence this dry season, whereas the physical progress of the Kelipo to Fish Town road project (20km) is 85.16% completed with 20km paved with binder course.

He intimated that detailed design for the Barclayville to Sass Town to Klowne project is ongoing as well as the finalization of the procurement process to hire the contractor while civil works are projected to commence this dry season.

As for the RIA road project (45km), Minister Giddings maintained that the overall works progress is 44% and about 20km has been paved while works on the remaining unpaved part of the road and the bridge construction will commence this dry season.

Lastly, the Minister said the ELWA Junction to Coca-Cola Factory Road (6.1km) is 100% completed with some auxiliary works to be completed.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the government is committed to improving road infrastructure across Liberia during the upcoming dry season.

Minister Giddings said within the dry season there will be lots of road work taking place within the cities and across the country aimed at bringing roads to the Liberian people.

The Minister narrated that the government is currently finalizing procurement processes that will see the maintenance intervention on various roads and streets in Monrovia through asphalt patching and pavement surface conditioning.

He averred that some of the areas targeted for the streets patching include Mombo Town Road such as the Beer Factory, Stockton Creek, Manco Junction, Vicky Bakery, Graceland Clinic, and Duala Mansion.

Others are Red-light to Caldwell Bridge Intersection, Stockton Creek to Bong Mine Bridge, Logan Town to Broad Street, Johnson Street to Freeport, Benson and Center Streets Intersection, Benson and Gurley Streets Intersection, Mechlin Street, Jallah Town Road, Sinkor Streets and SKD Boulevard Road among others.