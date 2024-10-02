Benin Grants Citizenship to Descendants of Slave Trade Victims

Benin passes law granting citizenship to descendants of transatlantic slave trade victims, requiring proof of sub-Saharan African lineage.

Benin, a key historical center of the transatlantic slave trade, has passed a law allowing descendants of those forcibly taken from the region to gain citizenship. The legislation, approved on September 2, offers Beninese citizenship to anyone who can trace their ancestry to victims of the slave trade and who does not hold another African nationality.

Descendants may provide various forms of proof, such as a DNA test showing sub-Saharan African lineage, to acquire citizenship, which would be transferable to their descendants. Benin's Foreign Minister, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, underscored the importance of reconnecting with the African diaspora, saying during a UN address, "Our brothers and sisters of the Diaspora must find their place once again within the African community."

Benin's move mirrors similar efforts in Ghana, which has granted citizenship to African Americans since 2019. Benin's role in the slave trade, particularly through the port town of Ouidah, has been a difficult chapter in its history.

Benin's new law granting citizenship to descendants of transatlantic slave trade victims is part of a broader effort by West African nations to reconnect with the African diaspora. This recognition, which includes those of sub-Saharan African descent who lack other African nationalities, comes as Benin faces its complicated role in the slave trade. The move echoes Ghana's similar initiative, which has welcomed African Americans seeking to reconnect with their ancestral roots. Through this legislation, Benin acknowledges the enduring ties between Africa and its diaspora, offering a path for descendants to reclaim their connection to the land their ancestors were forcibly taken from.