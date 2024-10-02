Liberia: Nigerians Urged to Remain Law-Abiding in Liberia

Nigerians residing in Monrovia have been urged to remain law-abiding in strengthening Nigeria-Liberia relations for sustainable peace and economic growth.

The President of Yorouba Community Union and Descendants Union of Liberia urges fellow Nigerians in the country to be law-abiding as a way to strengthen bilateral relations with Liberia.

Chief Mathew Makinde rallies Nigerian residents here to imbibe the rules of law and adopt the attributes of peace and unity as their watchwords.

Chief Makinde called on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, to mark the 64th Independent Celebration of Nigeria held in Congo Town.

Acting Nigerian Ambassador to Liberia, Maniir Ibrahim prodded Nigerians to unite as one people.

He, too, urges them to adopt the rules and regulations of Liberia and enhance peace and tranquility.

Amb. Ibrahim cautions Nigerians not to violate the law and order of Liberia, which he underscores should be their common denominator.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Liberia, further said the occasion of Nigeria's 64th Independence marks a significant milestone for the country and its people, while enhancing partnership with Liberia, characterized by 'Friendship to Friendship' and Inter-personal relationships.

He says the Nigeria--Liberia relationship has gone far back, emphasizing peace and tranquility as hallmarks.

"This Celebration is not only for Nigerians but also for Liberians because they are our brothers, and we are all excited about our relationship," Amb. Ibrahim says.

He says the moment was not only for celebration but also signified people--people contacts and the level of diplomacy and relationship.

The Secretary of the Elders Council of Yorouba Community and Director of Fortune Technical Service Incorporated, Mr. Julius B. IGBAROOLA, calls for leveraging the Nigeria--Liberia relationship.

IGBAROOLA says the celebration will buttress cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

He indicates that bilateral ties between the two countries stretch as far back as pre-war, when Nigeria personally partnered with the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group ECOMOG and UNMIL, contributing to sustaining the peace of Liberia.

He hopes the relationship between the two sisterly countries will boost exchange in education, development, and professionalism as part of Nigeria's 64th Independence Day celebration.

Mr. IGBAROOLA underscores the importance of bilateral business, engineering, and technology relations to foster sustainable, stronger ties between the two nations.

Nigeria gained Independence from the British on October 1, 1960, and has since self-governed steadily amid challenges. Dubbed as the superpower of Africa, the country has invested significantly in Liberia's peace and stability. Editing by Jonathan Browne