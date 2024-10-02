Nigeria: Shell Appoints New MD for Deep-Water Subsidiary

Shell has appointed Ronald Adams, as the new Managing Director for its deep-water subsidiary in Nigeria, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo.)

Adams is formerly Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic LNG, Trinidad and Tobago.

He takes over from Elohor Aiboni who proceeds on international assignment to Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) as Asset Director. Both appointments take effect from October 1.

Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor said: "I'm pleased to welcome Ronald to Nigeria to consolidate and further improve the outstanding performances of SNEPCo in deep-water production and life-changing social investments across Nigeria. I wish to congratulate Elohor for the outstanding deliveries since she took over in August 2021. The assignment in Brunei is another opportunity for excellent contributions to the Shell Group."

Ronald is a thirty-two-year veteran of the energy industry having successfully guided both Shell operated and non-operated ventures through commercial and technical challenges. He holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of the West Indies and an MBA with a specialisation in Strategic Planning from Herriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland. Outside of work, Ron loves to spend time with his family and frequents the gym.