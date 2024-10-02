Nigeria: Low Passengers' Turnout As Emirates Returns to Nigeria After 2 Years

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier Emirates flight landed at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Tuesday.

This is coming two years after the suspension of operation by the airline over several issues including unresolved trapped funds belonging to the airline.

However the flight EK 783 which touched down at the old terminal of the MMIA at exactly 3:32 pm arrived with several empty seats on its Boeing 777-300ER.

The flight resumed for the first time in two years with 105 passengers on the Boeing 777-300er (Extended range) with a capacity to convey 370 to 392 passengers depending on the configuration.

Several passengers who spoke with our correspondent also confirmed that there were many empty seats on the flight.

While the departing passengers were processed at the new terminal, returning passengers arrived via the old terminal of the MMIA due to the existing capacity constraint at the new terminal.

One of the passengers said, "The flight was not full at all but as usual the services were very good. And I think this is understandable being the first flight after many years."

The return flight EK784 also departed Lagos by 5:29 with about the same number of passengers.

Daily Trust reports that there has been low booking since the airline resumed sale of tickets with travel agents attributing the development to the stringent visa requirements imposed on Nigerians.

A top travel agent who spoke with our correspondent said, "The visa requirements are very stringent and restrictive. We hope that as they reconnect and settle in, they can tweak some of these requirements."

Daily Trust reports that one of the requirements is for the applicant to have a certain sum of money in his account to cover travel, accommodation, and other expenses.