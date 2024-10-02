Nigeria: Climate Change - Multinational Firms Promoting False Solutions - Environmental Activist

An environmental rights activist and the Executive Director of Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI), Philip Jakpor, said multinational corporations are promoting false solutions to address climate change.

Jakpor identified the "false climate solutions" as net zero, biofuel, geoengineering, emission trading, clean development mechanism, carbon markets and water privatization, among others.

He noted that the false solutions were not conveying any message other than saying do nothing about climate change.

The environmental rights activist made this known during virtual training on climate change reporting organised by Citizens Free Service Forum (CFSF) for journalists across the country.

He cautioned the journalists to be wary of the industry's languages in order not to get themselves deceived into misleading the populace.

Jakpor said the multinational corporations such as fossil fuels industry, private water industry, pharmaceutical companies, disaster capitalists and multinational agribusiness corporations were the beneficiaries of the current system with their activities around extractive, current industrial models, big agribusiness and industrial plantation companies, among others, were the drivers of the climate change.

He tasked the journalists on in-depth and compelling reports on climate change, which capture essential and background information, expose drivers of climate change, call to action and attract policymakers to make climate-friendly laws.

Speaking, the Executive Director of Tubali Development Initiative, Hauwa Mustafa, emphasised the importance of understanding climate change's political economy.

She noted that climate change denial is not based on scientific theory but rather on profiteering.