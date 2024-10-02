Nigeria: Health Minister to Chair Onebarrow Int'l 2024 Health Equity Conference

The minister of health and social welfare, Professor Ali Pate, minister of state for health, Dr Tunji Alausa, registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Pharmacist Ibrahim Babashehu, and Alhaji Faruk Abubakar, registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, among others, are expected to grace the OneBarrow International Groundbreaking 2024 Health Equity Conference in Abuja.

The conference is scheduled for October 27, 2024, with the theme: "Transforming Healthcare: Uniting Providers Through Technology for Integrated Care Solutions."

The chief executive officer of OneBarrow International Limited, Mr Yemi Ajao, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Analyst, Maryam Aminu, in Abuja, expressed his enthusiasm for the event's potential impact on the healthcare sector.

"We are excited to host the 2024 Health Equity Conference, which will serve as a platform to explore how technology can unify healthcare providers and facilitate integrated care," Ajao stated.

"Our focus is leveraging digital solutions to address healthcare gaps, promote equity, and drive sustainable change in the Nigerian health sector.

"Our goal is to inspire multi-sector collaboration to revolutionise healthcare in Nigeria. This event will foster groundbreaking ideas, strategies, and partnerships," Mr. Ajao added.

With the healthcare system facing numerous challenges, from inadequate infrastructure to inequitable access to care, this conference comes at a crucial time. It provides a platform for critical dialogue and practical solutions.

Others expected to attend include Dr Fatima Kyari, Registrar and CEO of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria; Professor Tosan Erhabor, Registrar and CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria; Dr Abuyazid Bashir Nurudeen, chief medical officer of iDoctorAccess; Dr Wale Funsho, chief medical officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service; Mr Lanre Fayemi, Principal Officer of OneBarrow International Limited; and Mrs Tosin Leye Odeyemi, executive at Stanbic Bank.