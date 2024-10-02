Liberia: Senator Snowe Urges Immediate Inspection of Maher River Bridge Amid Safety Concerns

Monrovia — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe is requesting an urgent urgent intervention by the Ministry of Public Works to assess the condition of the Maher River Bridge in Senjeh District. In a letter addressed to Minister Roland Layfette Giddings of the Ministry of Public Works, Sen. Snowe raised concerns regarding unusual sounds reported by residents and motorists when vehicles pass over the bridge.

According to Senator Snowe, these strange noises, recently observed by local citizens, have caused anxiety in the surrounding communities. The bridge, which is a vital link for transportation and commerce in the region, is feared to potentially have structural issues that could deteriorate into a safety hazard if left unchecked.

"The Maher River Bridge plays a critical role in facilitating transportation and commerce in the region," Sen. Snowe said. "We are concerned that these sounds may be indicative of a potential structural defect or weakness, which if not addressed promptly, could pose a serious risk to public safety."

The senator has requested that the Ministry of Public Works dispatch a technical team to conduct an immediate investigation of the bridge's structural integrity. He expressed hope that the Ministry would prioritize the matter and conduct a thorough assessment to ensure the safety of motorists and residents in the region.

In his communication, Sen. Snowe reiterated his commitment to safeguarding public infrastructure and promoting development in Bomi County. As the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Works and Rural Development, he has taken a proactive stance in addressing concerns related to public infrastructure within his constituency.