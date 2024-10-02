Nigeria: Cabinet Reshuffle - 'Consider El Rufai, Shehu Sani, Bart Nnaji, Mamora, Others for Appointment'

As President Bola Tinubu has made his intention known on his plan to reshuffle his cabinet for service delivery and success, a group, the Mandate Protection Vanguard (MPV), has said that there is an urgent need for him to consider experienced and highly skilful human resource personnel as ministers in the coming cabinet.

The group in a statement signed by its Co-ordinator, Comrade Gbenga Soloki sent to Vanguard, said "There is no doubt that several egg heads abound across the six geo-political zones that can add value and acceptability to the government."

"While no one is begrudging Mr President for appointing politicians and close allies as ministers and ministers of state, there are several other qualified Nigerians who have excelled in both private and public services, while some have served at the state level, others have been privileged to operate at the federal level.

"The present economic challenges in the country deserve the services of credible and economically savvy ministers, who can deliver on their core areas of competence to make the programmes and projects of the administration popular and to achieve far-reaching results that will ultimately rescue the country out of the present quagmire.

"Firstly is, Mallam Nasir el Rufai, who the group described as a cerebral politician from the northern part of the country, saying that though trained as a quantity surveyor, he obtained a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University.

"He was Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, minister of Federal Capital Territory and the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Another person is Senator Shehu Sani, who is one of the few personalities from the northern part of the country that joined forces with pro-democracy activists to fight for the restoration of democratic rule in the country," the group said.

"Ye another personality is the one-time minister of power in Nigeria, Prof Bart Nnaji. No doubt, Bart Nnaji is a seasoned administrator, who is also experienced in the power generation sector. He is a professor of Electrical Engineering, who was the minister of power, special adviser on power to the president and the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The group also suggested Senator Adeleke Mamora, a medical doctor, former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, a senator and former minister in the Buhari regime.

According to Adebola, Dr Mamora is a cool-headed professional medical doctor with vast experience and considerable attachment to his callings.

"Another candidate is Ojo Samuel Olukunle, a seasoned technocrat, and public servant, well experienced in public policy formulation & implementation. He is a Harvard-certified public administrator, well experienced in general administration, public finance & budgeting.

"He was a permanent secretary for years in Lagos State Governor's Office from where he was subsequently appointed a Chief of Staff to the state governor human capital development and this was one of the key legacies he left behind in that office. He is a competent administrator and expert in finance," the statement read.