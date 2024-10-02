Nigeria: Abia First Lady Promises Justice for Victims of Gender-Based Violence

The wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, has promised to use her good offices to pursue and secure justice for all victims of gender-based violence in the state.

This is as the Abia First Lady has vowed to ensure that promoters of gender-based violence, particularly against women and children.

The Governor's wife spoke when she visited Mrs Amarachi Okpokiri, who by the whiskers, survived a brutal assault by her husband, who allegedly attempted to pluck her eyes for ritual while she was asleep.

The visit which was the second time the First Lady would be visiting the victim, took place at the palace of HRM Eze Allen Okpokiri, of Emede Ibeku Umuahia, Amarachi's uncle.

Mrs Otti who thanked God for the miraculous and speedy recovery of Amarachi's sight, vowed that the suspect would not be allowed to go unpunished.

The Governor's wife who said that "the perpetrators of this violent act are facing the full force of the law", re-stated the administration's zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence.

"Justice will be served, and no such crime will go unpunished under this administration," she vowed.

According to her, Abia State Government is committed to combating gender-based violence.

"The committee responsible for protecting vulnerable groups is being reinforced, with a renewed focus on ensuring swift justice for perpetrators", she said.

She further declared: "Abia State will be a hostile environment for anyone involved in gender-based violence, particularly against women and children".

Mrs Otti enumerated several strategies she had adopted in the fight against the scourge, including increased public awareness campaigns, the establishment of more safe houses for victims, and the provision of legal and psychological support for survivors.

Emphasising the need for community engagement, Mrs. Otti urged traditional leaders, local authorities, and civil society organizations to work together in reporting cases and preventing abuse at the grassroots level.

She said efforts to train law enforcement officers to handle such cases with sensitivity and urgency "are being prioritized to ensure justice is served promptly."

The Governor's wife who said that her second visit was to assess the victim's condition, and explore further avenues to assist in rehabilitating her, pledged to support her bounce back to life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding, the victim thanked the First Lady for her continued care and intervention.

She recalled how the Governor's wife had picked up her medical bills at the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, constantly monitored her recovery, and personally visited to check on her progress.

"You have been my pillar of support. May God continue to bless and guide you," she sobbed.

Eye Specialist and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Special Duties, Mrs Betty Emeka-Obasi, commended the Governor's wife for the intervention and her continued support for victims of gender-based violence in the state.

Meanwhile, the victim's uncle, Eze Okpokiri, thanked the First Lady and her husband for the intervention.

"Your actions today demonstrate that the right government is in power. The righteous are in leadership, and it is evident through your commitment to justice, compassion, and service. The people are rejoicing because they see the care and dedication you bring," he enthused.