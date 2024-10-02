Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Charges Judges to Dispense Justice Impartially

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Justices of the High Court of Judicature to swiftly dispense justices with impartiality.

Addressing newly sworn-in justices at the banquet hall of the Jubilee House on Monday, President Akufo-Addo told the newly appointed Justices that Ghanaians had entrusted to them their wellbeing and cannot fail the people.

"The High Court is stipulated in Article 140 of the constitution as a superior court of record with jurisdiction in all matters particularly in civil and criminal matters, its significance is undeniable. It is at the High Court that most of the work of the judiciary begins and often ends.

"It is here that the most critical decisions that affect the lives of ordinary Ghanaians are made. The authority and respect commanded by this court are essential for the proper functioning of our country," the President said.

"To our newly appointed justices, I say this, your task is not merely interpreting the law, it is also about ensuring that justice is served impartially and with integrity," President Akufo-Addo stated.

"The Ghanaian people are looking up to you to demonstrate honesty, sound judgment, and a strong attachment to the rule of law. A corrupt or incompetent judge does more than fail in his or her duty, he or she, poses a significant danger to the administration of justice and the public interest," Akufo-Addo noted.

President Akufo-Addo also said that the issue of concern to Ghanaians is the seeming delays of the justice system which is largely associated with and the negative impact that these delays have had on the nation's ability to attract the needed investors.

The President said various statutes have been passed that are designed to empower judges to take control of their courts and to ensure speedy adjudication of cases that come before their courts.

"We have come a long way in the judicial process where delays were seen as inevitable. In the past, judges allowed parties to dictate the pace of cases leading to significant delays."

"But today, through case management provisions in CI (Constitutional Instrument) 47 of 2004, and subsequent reforms in CI 84 of 2014, judges have been provided with the tools to take control of the courtroom and manage cases efficiently," the President stated.

"This is essential not only for the delivery of justice but also for Ghana's image as an attractive destination for investment. Lengthy litigation processes undermine the confidence of investors and citizens alike. As such, I urge you to be vigilant against undue delays and ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and effectively," Akufo-Addo added.

Justice Anima Asare, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, assured the President and Ghanaians that they would abide by the dictates of the oaths they have taken to discharge their duties impartially and speedily.

Out of the twenty-one newly appointed justices of the High Court, sixteen of them have been promoted from their previous positions as Circuit Court judges and five of them are joining the bench from private practice.

The 21 new justices of the High Court are their lordships, Justices Abigail Animah Asare, Dorinda Smith-Arthur, Veronique Praba Tetteh, Charles Kwasi Acheampong, Arit Nsemoh, Abdul-Razak Musah, Samuel Djanie Kotey, Stephen Kumi, Abass Abubakari Adams, Felix Datsomor, and Agnes Opoku-Barnieh.

The rest of the Justices are; Afia Owusuaa Appiah, Ellen Ofori-Ayeh, Winnie Amoatey-Owusu, Enid Marful-Sau, Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, Ernest Pascal Gemadzie, Nathan Parker Yarney, Oliver Abada, Frimpong Amoako, and Akosua Dansoa Asiama Christopher.