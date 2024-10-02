Nigeria: Tourism Contributes N4.1trn to Lagos GDP - Report

2 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Tourism sector has contributed N4.1 trillion to the state Gross Domestic Product, GDP, in recent years.

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, disclosed this at the World Tourism Day celebration last weekend, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, disclosed this.

The State's Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, had recently, revealed that the State's GDP has moved from N27 trillion to N41 trillion within four years of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration.

Lawal, who was the former Commissioner for Agriculture as well as Housing, in the state, at the World Tourism Day celebration, themed: "Tourism and Peace," said that the tourism sector contributes 10 per cent to the state's GDP annually.

Lawal, while presenting a lead paper, stated: "Currently, the tourism sector is expected to contribute approximately 10 per cent to Lagos' GDP, which is projected to increase in the coming years.

"Eko Atlantic City 500,000 visitors, National Arts Theatre, 300,000 visitors, National Museum, 150,000 visitors, Tafawa Balewa Square 200,000 visitors, Badagry Heritage Museum, 150,000 visitors, Lekki Conservation Centre, 120,000 visitors annually.

"The Lagos beachfront attracts an estimated 1.2 million visitors annually through Lagos State Tourism Board, 500,000 visitors during peak season.

"The total investment is over N100 billion, Land area is about 300,000m2, vendors were over 400, employee per vendor was between 5 and 80 with over 10,000 jobs created.

"However, the tourism sector in Lagos faces challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and security of property rights concerns.

"Efforts to address these challenges have included investments in infrastructure and security enhancements, creating a more conducive environment for tourism."

Also at the event, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, affirmed that "Lagos is not only committed to promoting tourism as an economic driver but also a tool for fostering peace."

