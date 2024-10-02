Ghana: President Swears-in 21 New High Court Judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday swore in 21 new High Court Judges with a call on them to uphold integrity of the Judiciary and promote professionalism across board.

The judges were Abigail Animah Asare, Dorinda Smith-Arthur, Veronique Praba Tetteh, Charles Kwasi Acheampong, Arith Nsemoh, Abdul Razak Musah, Samuel Djanie Kotey, Stephen Kumi, Abbas Abubakari Adams, Felix Datsomor, Agnes Opoku-Barnieh, and Afia Owusuaa Appiah.

The rest were Justices Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, Winnie Amoatey-Owusu, Enid Marful-Sau, Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, Mr Ernest Pascal Gemadzie, Mr Nathan Parker Yarney, Mr Oliver Abada, Mr Frimpong Amoako, and Mrs Akosua Dansoa Asiama Christopher.

At a brief ceremony held at Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo called on the new high court judges to come to terms with the fact that their new roles did not only require knowledge and expertise but also impartiality and the courage to deliver justice without fear or favour.

He said underpinning this was extreme professionalism and the rule of law.

The President said much of the judiciary's work begun and often ended at the High Court, stating that the Ghanaian people were looking to the judges to demonstrate honesty, sound judgment, and a strong commitment to the rule of law.

"But beyond qualifications, it is their sense of fairness, independence of mind, and devotion to the rule of law that will ultimately define their service as High Court justices," he said while congratulating them on their elevation.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the determination of Ghanaians to build a nation governed by justice, equity, and fairness could only be guaranteed by the judiciary, particularly the High Court, which played a central role in maintaining and preserving those values.

"The responsibilities that lie before you as High Court justices are thus indeed formidable.

"You are tasked with upholding the fundamental human rights of every citizen, acting as impartial arbiters in disputes between the state and its citizens, and between citizens themselves. You must be the bulwark that defends the liberties of our people and promotes the orderly and just development of our nation," he said.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised that the authority and respect held by the High Court were crucial for the nation's effective functioning, stressing that the role of the newly appointed justices went beyond just interpreting the law; "it also involved ensuring that justice is delivered fairly and with integrity."

To this end, he called on all 21 new Justices to exemplify honesty, good judgment, and a strong commitment to the rule of law, since the Ghanaian people were counting on them to uphold these principles.

"I say this, your task is not merely one of interpreting the law...It is also about showing that justice is served impartially and with integrity. The Ghanaian people are looking to you to demonstrate honesty, sound judgement, and a strong attachment to the rule of law," he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo also urged the judges to avoid corruption in their roles, stating, "Even the slightest hint of corruption irreversibly undermines the authority and effectiveness of our courts and other institutions."

He added that a corrupt or incompetent judge not only failed in their responsibilities but also posed a serious threat to the administration of justice and the public good.

The President encouraged the judges to leverage technology to speed up case proceedings, improve case management, and enhance transparency and efficiency in the judicial process.

President Akufo-Addo also outlined his administration's dedication to supporting the judiciary.

This he said had been done through addressing the technological gap, providing modern infrastructure and logistics across the country, and enhancing overall judicial administration.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL