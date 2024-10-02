Nigerian Soldiers Kill High-Profile Terrorists, Battle IPOB Militants - Official

"Meanwhile, in South-eastern Nigeria, troops have engaged IPOB/ESN terrorists in a ferocious firefight at ..."

The Nigerian Army says its troops have dealt a significant blow to terrorists, killing several high-profile fighters and recovering a cache of lethal weapons, including rocket bombs and ammunition

The Nigerian Army, in a post on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, stated that its sustained onslaught has continued to cripple the adversary's freedom of action across the country.

The post revealed that a high-intensity raid was launched on Boko Haram/ISWAP strongholds in Ajiri and Mastari villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno on 29 September, eliminating four notorious fighters.

It said a meticulous sweep of the area uncovered the following: two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bombs, two AK-47 magazines, 28 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62x54mm Light Machine Gun ammunition, and a Light Machine Gun Barrel.

It added troops also killed another terrorist in another encounter at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government.

In Plateau State, the army said the troops acting on precise intelligence conducted a raid operation that led to the capture of two notorious kidnappers, Isah Abdullahi (24) and Mujahid Musa (23), in the forested mountains of Panyam.

According to the post, initial investigations reveal their involvement in a series of violent attacks on villages within Mangu Local Government Area.

"Items recovered during the operation include two motorcycles, three mobile phones, and various paraphernalia.

"In a related operation, troops apprehended a notorious arms dealer, Kabiru Zaki, in Bukuru town of Jos South Local Government Area, alongside another suspect, linked to a recent murder in Brazongo village, Bassa Local Government Area.

"Meanwhile, in South-eastern Nigeria, troops have engaged IPOB/ESN terrorists in a ferocious firefight at Lilu, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, after the terrorists attempted to ambush the troops with Improvised Explosive Device.

"Overwhelmed by superior firepower, the militants retreated into the surrounding forests, leaving behind a Closed Circuit Camera and components of Improvised Explosive Devices.

"Additionally, troops responded swiftly to a distress call about the abduction of civilians along the Gurbi-Jibia road in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

"Upon sighting the advancing troops, the terrorists fled, abandoning four injured victims who were immediately rescued by the troops and evacuated for medical attention," it said.

The Nigerian Army said it remains steadfast in its resolve to continually weaken terrorist groups and their accomplices.

According to the post, the Chief of Army Staff has issued a stern directive, urging troops to maintain unrelenting pressure on all fronts until the nation's adversaries are completely vanquished and peace is restored.

(NAN)