Nigeria: Cricket - Hard Work, Tenacity Secured World Cup Ticket for Us - U-19 Coach

Despite a washed-out final day, Nigeria's U-19 team came out tops for remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament

Sarah Bhakita, head coach of Nigeria's under-19 women's cricket team, has attributed the team's success at the African Women's World Cup Qualifiers to hard work and tenacity.

Nigeria edged seven other teams to secure the lone slot in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Under 19 Women's World Cup in Malaysia 2025.

Nigeria finished the qualifiers hosted in Rwanda unbeaten, but the finals against Zimbabwe on Sunday, which was the tournament's decider, was washed out because of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, ICC officials at the event adjudged Nigeria the winner because it was the only participant unbeaten at the qualifier and had also topped its group.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, an elated Bhakita said the victory was unreal.

"I am feeling excited and elated. This is just amazing.

"It still feels unreal, as though we are dreaming, and seeing the girls happy brought so much joy to our (coaches') hearts.

"I can just say it is by the grace of God, and thanks to the girls for putting in a lot of work.

"Winning all the matches in the group stages and the semifinals is not an easy task, but they pushed through, and for me, I am so proud of what they did," Bhakita noted.

The coach also predicted a challenging outing at the World Cup in January.

"Definitely, now we know that the next stage is not going to be easy, but the thing is this: this team can give their all.

"We know we are going to give very good performances in Malaysia despite whatever hurdle that may come our way," Bhakita added.

Nigeria's run to victory began with beating Tanzania by four wickets, Zimbabwe by one wicket, and overrunning Malawi by 86 runs to top Group B.

In the semi-final, Nigeria beat host Rwanda by 62 runs to set up the second encounter with Zimbabwe in the final.

The 2025 World Cup in Malaysia is scheduled for 18 January to 2 February 2025, with Nigeria in Group C alongside New Zealand, South Africa, and Samoa.

