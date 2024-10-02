Nigeria: Livestock Productivity - Federal Govt to Establish Two New Animal Gene Banks

2 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adegwu John

The federal government has hinted at plans to establish two new animal gene banks by 2025.

The development is aimed at supporting breed improvement and conservation in Nigeria's livestock sector.

The initiative was revealed during a workshop organised by the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) in Abuja, where the national project coordinator, Sanusi Abubakar, stressed the importance of the development for the future of livestock farming in the country.

The creation of the gene banks is part of a strategy to enhance the resilience and productivity of Nigeria's livestock industry, which is crucial to national food security and economic development.

Currently, the country has limited gene banking facilities to preserve genetic material from indigenous breeds to ensure biodiversity and sustainability.

Abubakar noted that the new gene banks would play a pivotal role in breed conservation and improvement, particularly as Nigeria seeks to modernise its livestock systems.

"The framework is already in progress, and we expect by 2025 to have two brand-new gene banks on our chain," he stated.

The L-PRES project, which aims to improve livestock productivity, commercialisation, and resilience across the country was launched in 2022 with initial $500 million in loan funding from the World Bank for the period of six years (2022-2028).

The project is being implemented through a Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) at the state level, with the National Coordination Office (NCO) providing technical support.

According to Abubakar, L-PRES is tackling key challenges in the sector, including poor infrastructure, disease management, and market access.

He stated that over 223,097 beneficiaries have been profiled across 17 states to ensure that the interventions reach the right farmers and livestock producers.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.