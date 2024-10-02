Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Suicide Attempt

Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested Abdullahi Muhammed, 30 years old,

who climbed a 33kv high-tension pole along the Yola-Jalingo highway and threatened to kill himself.

SP Suleiman Yahaya, who confirmed the arrests, said the suspect, who hails from Taraba state, would be taken to Specialist Hospital for a Psychiatric test to ascertain his mental health.

LEADERSHIP gathered that there was no reason for the attempted suicide given by the suspect

Responding to the report, the Commissioner of Police deployed operatives of the Command attached to Divisional Police Headquarters, Mayo-Belwa, to the incident scene.

Luckily, he was rescued and taken into protective custody.

He is currently being investigated and will be charged in court for attempting to commit suicide.

The Adamawa Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property, including preventing acts of self-harm.