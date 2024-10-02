Nigeria: Govs Call for Unity At Independence

Governors have called for peace and unity in developing Nigeria as it marks its 64 anniversary.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State called on Nigerians to unite irrespective of their political, ethnic, and religious differences to address the challenges bedevilling the country.

In his Independence speech, Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu of Kebbi State also urged people to be more patient with the present hardship as it will pass sooner or later.

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang granted pardon to five persons after serving various jail terms and has demonstrated good conduct over the years in exercising the prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the constitution.

Kaduna state governor Uba Sani also urged Nigerians to work together for a brighter future, appealing to them to continue building bridges instead of walls.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi called on the state's citizens to exercise more patience and cooperate with the state government to assist all.

Yobe state Governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni, called on Nigerians to support, cooperate and pray for the leadership of the country to succeed.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia said that with the continued support of everyone in the state, his administration is on course to build a peaceful, prosperous Benue that serves as a model of good governance in Nigeria.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda calls for a collective effort to build a thriving Katsina within a united and progressive Nigeria, emphasising patriotism and unity on the country's 64th anniversary.

Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara declared that his administration will not surrender to barefaced blackmail while committing to consolidating the gains made in ensuring peace, advancing good governance, delivering more critical projects, and sustaining the increase in the state's internally generated revenue (IGR).

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborewori, has called on Nigerians to stand resolute in contending with the forces of evil threatening to tear us apart through bigotry, inciting oratory and insurgency.

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed concern over the continued complaints and petitions by the different host communities of the General Hospitals in the State regarding the personalisation of the 20 newly procured ambulances by the resident doctors in charge of the hospitals.

The former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has charged political leaders and stakeholders across the country to work assiduously to embrace democratic tenets, which encompass good governance, transparency, and accountability.