Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Trail Tinubu's Independence Broadcast

Reactions from civil societies and political parties have continued to trail President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Independence Day anniversary speech. President Bola Tinubu led the Independence Day celebrations at the State House in Abuja yesterday, marking the event with a colourful parade and cultural displays.

Dignitaries, senior government officials, and President Tinubu's cabinet members began arriving at the venue at 8 a.m., reflecting Nigeria's diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds. Among the attendees were members of the diplomatic corps.

The event underscored national unity, with many guests, including government ministers, dressed in the unity fabric attire recently launched by the First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

The leadership of Nigeria's armed forces and judiciary, including Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekun, were also present, alongside National Assembly officials and the Federal Capital Territory minister.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, accompanied by his wife Nana, arrived a few minutes before 10 a.m., while President Tinubu entered shortly after, wearing his signature agbada and cap. He was welcomed with a national salute and the Nigerian anthem.

Following a military parade led by Lieutenant Colonel Moshood Abiodun, guests were treated to military drills and a ceremonial change of guards by the Brigade of Guards. The display also featured a combined armed forces colour patrol, symbolising the unity of Nigeria's military services.

Cultural performances from the six geopolitical zones highlighted the country's diversity and celebrated unity and collaboration. The displays showcased Nigeria's rich traditions and the role of national unity in driving economic progress.

President Tinubu concluded the ceremony by signing the anniversary register, releasing commemorative pigeons, and cutting the Independence Day cake. The event concluded with a symbolic four-colour parade, returning to the historic guard change on October 1, 1960.

Among the distinguished guests were Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume. Former Vice President Namadi Sambo and various security and intelligence agency heads were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations (CSOs) have urged President Bola Tinubu to significantly commit to addressing Nigeria's socio-economic and political challenges.

The CSOs who spoke to LEADERSHIP include the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Transparency International (TI), and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC). Speaking through their leader, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, the CSOs expressed concern over the president's unfulfilled promises of meaningful dialogue, particularly regarding his pledge for comprehensive engagement with Nigerians, including the youth. CISLAC noted that despite these assurances, no framework has been established for such dialogue, nor has a clear timeline been provided for the discussions promised in his Independence Day speech.

"We urge the President to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps towards meaningful dialogue with Nigerians. Citizens seek immediate relief from the harsh economic and social conditions they face daily under this administration. People are struggling to survive, and they need to see swift and impactful measures that improve their quality of life and security," Rafsanjani said.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said President Bola Tinubu was talking to himself during his national broadcast to mark Independence Day.

His media adviser, Paul Ibe, the former Vice President, said most Nigerians ignored the president's speech because they were trying to cope with the reality of hardship they were experiencing.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Atiku said, "Tinubu was talking to himself. Nigerians have moved on from the scourge of the Tinubu administration to how to get by with the multitude of challenges they face, such as food, energy crisis, and inflation.

"I don't believe that many people were bothered about what he said or did not say. Tinubu keeps reminding us of the characters in the book Animal Farm: Napoleon and Squealer, the minister of information. Every day, they reel out figures of how full the store is, whereas nothing is there.

"The Tinubu administration is a playbook of Animal Farm. The plenty that they talk about is non-existent. And Nigerians continue to suffer. It has never been this bad. It's such a shame."

He said it is an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on how they sleepwalked into the Tinubu administration.

"We all need to reflect and commit to never again letting this happen. And that is why His Excellency Atiku has continued to ask opposition leaders and stakeholders to unite and pool their strength together to recover Nigeria," he added.

Also, the national chairman of the Labour Party, Barr Julius Abure, said it is time for Nigerians to unite and fight against election malpractices, poverty, insurgency, and corruption, reclaiming the nation from those who have hijacked it.

He noted that the harsh realities of poverty, insurgency, corruption, and poor infrastructure temper the mood across the country. Following President Tinubu's speech, Abure said, "We must reclaim our nation from those who have hijacked it for their selfish interests."

According to him, the country's struggles are multifaceted, with poverty and insurgency as central issues.

Accord Party National Chairman Prof Chris Imumolen said every Nigerian feels the weight of the challenges, reminding people that hard times do not last, but tough people do.

"Our history as a nation is a testament to our ability to weather storms and emerge stronger. This is not the first time we are being tested, and it will not be the last. But each time we rise, we rise more united, more focused, and more determined to overcome.

"Unemployment may be high, but our young people remain some of the world's most entrepreneurial, creative, and innovative. I urge every Nigerian youth to keep pushing, innovating, and finding ways to add value. Together, we can build thriving industries, regardless of the economic climate.

"The rising cost of living is a reality we cannot deny, but it should also call us to look inward and harness our local resources. Our agricultural potential, our talents, and our industries are capable of sustaining us if we develop the right frameworks and policies," the chairman said while advising the government to tackle unemployment among the youth.