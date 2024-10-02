Liberia: LACC Launches Probes in GOL's U.S.$15m Off-Budget Spending

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has initiated an investigation into allegations of astronomical off-budget spending by the Liberian government amounting to US$15 million. The investigation follows public concerns regarding possible financial mismanagement.

LACC's Executive Chairperson, Cllr. Alexandra Zoe, emphasized the seriousness of these allegations and assured the public of a thorough and independent inquiry to address the core issues related to governance integrity.

"We take these allegations seriously, as they touch on matters that are core to our institutional objectives. Off-budget expenditures, if confirmed, can undermine public trust in governance, weaken fiscal discipline, and pose risks to the country's financial integrity," she said in a statement on the LACC issue in Monrovia on Tuesday, October 1.

Cllr. Zoe disclosed that the Commission has begun a preliminary review of the claims and will proceed with a comprehensive investigation to verify the accuracy of the allegations, ensure accountability, and adhere to legal procedures.

"We wish to assure the public that the LACC has commenced a preliminary review of the allegations. This will be followed by a comprehensive investigation to determine the accuracy of the claims, establish accountability, and ensure that proper legal procedures are followed," Cllr. Zoe said.

Recent reports have revealed significant government expenditures, including substantial sums spent on various expenses and operations. These expenditures have raised questions about fiscal management and the allocation of public resources.

The reports indicated US$2,307,609 on "miscellaneous" and an additional US$2.5 million on covert operations through the National Security Agency (NSA). The House of Representatives used US$1.5 million for its special sitting, while the Senate spent US$812,612 for the same purpose.

Further expenditures include US$65,000 by the Ministry of State for the funeral of former Liberia Revenue Authority's Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah, and US$191,679 for the President's contributions to the Muslim community.

Additional spending by the Ministry of State includes US$30,880 for the funeral of Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe, US$250,000 for the completion of the VIP lounge at Roberts International Airport, US$28,000 in operational expenses for the Office of the Vice President and US$25,000 as a contribution to the funeral of James Quiqui among others.

The LACC, however, noted that transparency and impartiality are key priorities for the investigation, she said, with close collaboration planned with the Ministry of Finance and other oversight bodies to facilitate a fair and thorough process.

"We are committed to conducting this investigation with utmost transparency and independence," Zoe said, highlighting that the Commission would be working closely with stakeholders like the Ministry of Finance and other oversight bodies. She further emphasized that the Commission would engage with relevant institutions to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry.

In situations where misconduct is substantiated, the LACC boss said that the commission is committed to taking appropriate legal actions, including recommending sanctions, prosecutions, and corrective measures. She urged the public and media to allow the investigation to proceed objectively without premature conclusions to uphold the principles of due process.

The launch of the LACC's investigation comes barely three days after the House of Representatives expressed discontentment over the manner in which it says the Executive handled the 2024 Draft Recast budgeting process -- a process that encountered a lot of sticky challenges.

The Speaker, J. Fonati Koffa, expressed displeasure over an inappropriate off-budget spending by the executive, as he called for a need to improve the budget process.

Though the Speaker, during the end-of-the-2nd-quarter's press engagement with reporters at the Capitol, was tight-lipped to announce the details of the off-budget spending by the Executive, the Daily Observer has reliably gathered that President Joseph N. Boakai spent US$15 million off-budget, in nine (9) months.

This means, in addition to the US$738,859,000.00 approved in the 2024 Recast Budget and the US$15 million off-budget spending, have totaled Liberia's expenditure envelope to US$753.8 million.

Members of the legislature are angry that the Executive's so-called off-budget spending deprived the Legislature of the capacity to make realignment in the Budget.

The LACC Chairperson noted in Tuesday's statement that updates on the investigation will be shared as they become available to ensure transparency in the process. The LACC's proactive investigation reflects its mandate to combat corruption and enhance transparency in Liberia's governance framework.

The LACC's investigation is taking place amidst public concerns about government accountability.