Nigeria: Independence - Governor Alia Pardons Six Prisoners

As part of activities marking Nigeria's 64th Independence Day celebration, the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Rev Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has granted pardon to six (6) inmates serving at the Nigerian Correctional facility in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The clemency is granted from the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy recommendation headed by the Hon. Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Benue State, Fidelis Bemsen Mnyim, Esq., ACArb.

Among the six freed inmates is Mr Umar Dansabe, who has spent over fourteen years in the correctional facility, hails from Makurdi Local government area and was, by the Judgement of the Benue state High court, sentenced to death by hanging.

Mr Danasabe had, in an Armed Robbery operation, collected a handphone from a woman at Gyado villa in Makurdi and sold it at sixteen thousand Naira (N16,000).

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Mnyim Esq, ACArb, Said section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) empowers the Governor through the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to pardon some inmates who have shown genuine change and remorse by exhibiting good character worthy of cohabiting with other members of society to be reintegrated.

The executive governor of Benue state explained that the action was based purely on the recommendation and testimonies of people, which cut across the clergy and good-spirited individuals who interacted with the inmates at the prison. He said his action had no political connotations.

Governor Hyacinth Alia said the freed inmates had been empowered with various skills acquisition to make them self-reliant and beneficial to society. The government has made available programmes geared towards reforming and empowering the youth with relevant skills that are beneficial to themselves, which the inmates can take advantage of.

Governor Alia called on the inmates who regained freedom to turn a new leaf and take advantage of the opportunity to learn various skills at the Makurdi correctional facility and Makurdi fashion hub and the different interventions of his administration to better their lives.

The commissioner for Justice and Public Order, who is the Chief law officer of Benue State, told journalists that out of the over thirty applications received by the commission from the correctional services and private individuals who have interacted with the inmates and saw their sincerity of heart and commitment to change, the Governor of Benue State had graciously freed six inmates based on the recommendation of the Judicial Commission on the prerogative of Mercy.