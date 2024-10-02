Liberia: Fly Ends Annual Youth Peace, Security Forum

In a move to actively contribute to the sustenance of Peace and Security efforts as a key actor in Liberia, the Federation of Liberian Youth has ended a one day Annual Youth Peace and Security Forum In Monrovia.

With support from the Irish Embassy near Monrovia and the UNFPA, the one day intensive brainstorming forum was held under the theme: Addressing the Challenges Faced By Liberian Youth in The Realms of Peace and Security.

Speaking at the opening session, the Vice President for National Affairs of FLY, Jeremiah Wilson said young people who are mostly affected by instability are also the most essential builders in sustaining Peace.

"We need to focus on job creation , skills development, entrepreneurship to empower the young people in order to allow them to contribute meaningfully to society in peace building initiatives," he added.

Mr. Wilson who welcomed the Government's step to establish a Presidential youth committee also wants such step to be followed by sustained efforts to involve Youth in all areas of governance particularly in peace and security efforts.

He encouraged the young people to work together to help address such challenges currently confronting their progress.

"Let's commit to creating a Liberia where every young person is empower to play a role in Peace and Security efforts of our nation," the FLY Deputy Vice President added.

At the same time, he called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports to get the young people fully involved in the formulation of their budget by stating that they will be able to contribute meaningfully to it as well as defending its related components.

Peace in the context of the Youth and students community is "when you meet our budget at a certain level you leave it at that especially so when you can't increase it, do not reduce it, that is peace in our domain," he sounded a warning to the relevant authority of government.

Wilson also appreciated the Irish Embassy near Monrovia and UNFPA for its support to their initiative and encourage others to do same in order to see massive interventions of the young people in peace and security efforts across the Country.

Also speaking at the program was the Deputy Head of Mission of Ireland and Development-LEAD in Liberia Emer Hughes who commended the young people of Liberia for their involvement towards peace and security efforts in the Country.

Using her country Ireland as an example, she told the gathering that the Young people of Ireland stood tall and said "enough is enough" to their recent conflict , they were essential to the peace process of Ireland, they made sure that the peace was sustainable.

After several decades, Emer informed the young people of Liberia that Ireland now has its own national action plan on peace and security and has been encouraging others as well as facilitating peace and security initiatives across the globe.

According to her, the support of Ireland to the young people including Liberia at large is not a gift but an investment.

"We do this because we think that it is going to have a return for everyone," she noted.

At the same time, the Irish Diplomat wants the peace and security component to be included in the National Youth action plan of Liberia that is currently being developed.

She disclosed that Liberia has serious challenges in financing, resourcing as well as making sure that peace and security effects can contribute meaningfully to the development of the Country.

While there are notable challenges, Emer underscored the big role that the young people have to play in society, especially peace and security initiatives.

At the same time the Program Specialist, Policy and Partnership of the UNFPA, Charles Lawrence stressed that the adoption of the historic United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth Peace and Security is an important recognition of young people's role as a positive force in preventing and resolving conflicts in building sustainable peace.

"The comprehensive agenda Consolidated followed by Resolution 2419, underscored the Youth center approach and fundamental shape in acknowledging the positive role that young women and men played in the maintenance of peace and security," he noted.

He said the critical role of young people in driving change has been increasingly recognized across the globe.

Speaking further Mr. Lawrence emphasized that young people described as crucial actors and game changers in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and agenda 2030, as such the meaningful inclusion of the young people is key to the commitment of leave no one behind.

He also praised the Federation of Liberian Youth for such an inspiring Forum which now sets the pace for more engagements among them as key driving force for a sustained peace process in Liberia.

His statement was re-echoed by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports for Youth Development, J. Bryant McGill who said that peace is the ultimate goal for sustainable development.

"Peace is crucial to our survival and sustainability," he added.

The Youth and Sports Deputy Minister encourages the young people to be champions and Ambassadors of peace and security related activities for the betterment of the Country.

"Let's build the level of collaboration and coordination for a more peaceful Nation," he admonished the young people.

Highlighting the importance of peace, he pointed out that molding the minds of the young people to help maintain the peace is key as such, he urged FLY to remain engaged with the government.

Meanwhile, The one day first of its kind, annual Youth Peace and Security forum was held at the European Union Delegation office in Mamba Point in Monrovia and brought together Youth Coordinators of FLY from rural parts of Liberia as well as past and current leaders, partners to among other things brainstorm on how they can be more involved and work together to contribute meaningfully to peace and security of Liberia.