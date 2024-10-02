Nigeria: World Rugby Hosts Seminar On Coaching, Officiating in Abuja

World Rugby, in collaboration with the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), is set to host a specialist seminar focusing on coaching, medical care, and match officiating in Abuja.

The event, which aims to strengthen the technical and administrative aspects of rugby in Nigeria, will run from today, October 1 to October 5.

According to the organisers, the seminar will bring together key stakeholders, with educators from both World Rugby and Rugby Africa leading various sessions.

In the first three days, participants will engage in an intensive curriculum covering vital areas such as medical treatment for rugby injuries, advanced coaching techniques, match officiating protocols, and strength & conditioning (S&C).

These sessions aim to improve the participants' technical know-how and overall understanding of the sport.

On October 4, the focus will shift to medical communication and player welfare standards (PWSG), critical topics that address the safety and well-being of athletes.

Alongside these discussions, technical training will be held to refine key skills, including 1v1 feedback, breakdowns, and tackling strategies--fundamental components of high-level rugby performance.

NRFF Secretary, Oludare Davies, also spoke ahead of the event, underscoring the federation's commitment to elevating rugby in Nigeria.

He said "This training is not only important but essential for the development of rugby across every corner of the country.

"By improving our technical and coaching capabilities, we are laying the groundwork for future success.

"I'm thrilled with the enthusiastic response and the eagerness shown by participants to learn the fundamentals and more advanced aspects of the game."