Liberia: Ganta Fire Sparks Controversy - Victims Accuse Gas Station Owner of Arson

Ganta — The recent fire that ravaged several business centers in Ganta has ignited a controversy, with two victims alleging that the blaze was deliberately set by a local businessman. The incident, which occurred early on September 27, began at a gasoline station owned by Aaron Henry, known locally as "Man Suffer."

The fire quickly spread, devastating neighboring businesses and resulting in significant financial losses. Goods valued at thousands of dollars were destroyed, stirring not only sympathy but also raising suspicions among the affected business owners.

Dennis Paye and Obadiah Wehyee, who own a drugstore and a building materials store respectively, have openly accused Henry of causing the disaster. "We had previously urged Man Suffer to relocate his gas station due to the inherent fire risks, but he ignored our warnings," stated Wehyee.

Further complicating the issue, Paye disclosed plans to pursue legal action against Henry, blaming him for the extensive damage to his property. "I've already consulted my lawyer, and we are preparing to file a lawsuit to hold him accountable," Paye asserted.

Adding to the controversy, Wehyee accused Henry of engaging in nefarious activities abroad to boost his business. "There's information suggesting that Man Suffer traveled to Ivory Coast to perform a ritual aimed at enhancing his business fortunes, at the expense of others," he claimed.

The fire, which coincided with Henry's trip, has left the community divided. According to Wehyee, Henry was instructed by a herbalist to show no empathy towards the other victims, a directive he appears to have followed.

The two victims estimate their combined losses at over seventy-five thousand United States dollars (USD$75,000). In response to the accusations and the complexity of the case, local authorities initially transferred the matter to the Crime Service Division in Nimba County. However, following interventions by senior district figures, efforts are now being made to resolve the issue through community mediation.

As of Tuesday, October 1, Henry had yet to respond to the allegations. Despite promising an interview after a football match on Sunday, he has remained unreachable by both phone and text.

This developing story continues to unfold as the Ganta community seeks answers and justice for the affected business owners.