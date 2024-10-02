Liberia: Toe Town School in Crisis - Unsafe Building, Teacher Shortage Leave Students At Risk

Timbo District — Toe Town Public School, an elementary institution in the heart of Timbo school district, is facing severe challenges including infrastructural issues, a shortage of qualified teachers, and a lack of essential resources.

With over 200 children relying on this school for their primary education, the community is urgently calling for assistance to improve the dire conditions.

The school's problems include crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and insufficient seating for students. Aaron Geezay, a journalist based in River Cess County, reported that the condition of the school has deteriorated over the years, posing safety risks for its students.

"In addition to the unsafe building, there simply aren't enough resources to accommodate all the students," Geezay remarked. "This is the reality that Toe Town's children face every day."

After the collapse of the school's building, in use since 2009, the local Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and school administration initiated the construction of a new structure. However, financial resources quickly depleted, leaving the building unfinished and the children in an unsafe learning environment.

"The construction of the new school building began with contributions from parents and local leaders, but we've now run out of funds," said Mr. Genesis Wehglee, the school's principal and its only government-paid teacher. "Without further help, it's difficult to see how we will finish the building and provide a suitable environment for our children."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The school is also struggling with a significant teacher shortage. Of the four teachers currently working at the school, only Mr. Wehglee is on the Ministry of Education's payroll. The remaining three teachers are volunteers, receiving only minimal stipends from the community.

"The volunteer teachers are doing their best, but without proper compensation, it's hard to retain qualified staff," said Mr. Wehglee. "We need more support from the government, NGOs, and prominent Liberians to help build this school and provide an adequate education for our students."

Currently, children in Toe Town are forced to learn in the unfinished structure, with many sitting on the bare ground due to a lack of desks and chairs. Despite these challenges, students continue to attend classes in the hopes of a better future.

Toe Town is located between Konto Ziah Town and Siah along the Yarpah Town to ITI road. The community remains hopeful that assistance will come soon, but time is of the essence to ensure that the children of Toe Town receive the education they deserve.