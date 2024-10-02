Liberia Wins €108m EU Grant - Minister Nyanti Bolsters Ties in Brussels

Brussels — Liberia has secured €108 million grant from the European Union, as announced by Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen during a high-level meeting with Liberia's Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow-Nyanti. This financial package will support initiatives in direct budget aid, gender-based violence, and public-private partnerships, among other areas.

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti is in Brussels for a series of strategic discussions aimed at strengthening Liberia-EU relations, with a focus on Liberia's bid for a Non-Permanent Seat at the United Nations Security Council and reinforcing bilateral and multilateral engagements to enhance economic cooperation. She met with key EU officials, including Commissioner for International Partnership Jutta Urpilainen, E.U Permanent Representative for Human Rights Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Global Issues Simon Mordue, and Director-General C. Vitcheva of the Directorate Fisheries and Maritime Affairs, alongside scores of EU Ambassadors from the political and security committee.

During the meetings, Commissioner Urpilainen lauded Liberia for its commitment to mutual areas of interest, including human rights, the rule of law, and women's empowerment, which have been pivotal amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis. The support marks a continuation of the strong partnership that began in the 1970s when Liberia signed the ACP-EU agreement.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of President H.E. Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. and the Liberian people, Minister Nyanti also congratulated Madam Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as President of the European Commission. She underscored the importance of ongoing collaboration and shared values, such as climate diplomacy and regional security within the Mano River Union.

Minister Nyanti also engaged with EU member states' ambassadors to discuss regional developments and sought their support for collective security purposes. The discussions highlighted the EU's support through the Global Gateway and the Multiannual Indicative Program, focusing on infrastructure, rule of law, technical education, maritime security, democratic participation, and women's rights.

Accompanied by Mr. Johnnie F. Fallah, Chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Liberia, and Senve Darlington Tehmeh, Minister-Counselor for Public Affairs, Minister Nyanti also visited the Liberian Embassy in Brussels to meet with the diplomatic staff, appreciating their dedication and encouraging them to continue promoting Liberia's interests abroad.