Nigeria: Nimet Forecasts Three-Day Thunderstorms From Wednesday Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna States during Wednesday's morning hours.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Adamawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno and Kebbi

states later in the day.

"In the North-central region, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue States during the morning hours.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States.

"In the southern region, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours," it said.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River later in the day.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba and Kebbi States in the Thursday morning hours.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Taraba, Sokoto and Zamfara States later in the day.

"In the North-central region, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

"While in the afternoon into evening hours, thunderstorms are

expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa states.

"In the Southern region, thunderstorms are expected over part of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours," it said.

It envisaged thunderstorms over the entire region later in the day.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states in the Friday morning hours.

It forecast patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine over the northern region later in the day.

"In the North-central region, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

"In the Southern region, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Rivers during the morning hours," it said.

According to it, there is a high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.

"Residents are advised to avoid flood-prone areas as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

"Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. Public and Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

"Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng," it said.

(NAN)