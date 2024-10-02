Liberia: Bishop Nugba Challenges Government On Jobs and Welfare At Church's 85th Anniversary

Monrovia — As the Abosso Apostolic Faith Church of Jesus Christ celebrates its 85th anniversary, Diocesan Overseer Bishop Samuel Fornatee Nugba has urged the Liberian government to provide adequate job opportunities and prioritize citizen welfare amid harsh economic challenges.

During the anniversary celebration on Sunday, September 29, 2024, in the Borough of Krutown, Bishop Nugba highlighted the dire living conditions faced by Liberians nationwide. He pointed out that, with high schools reopening, many children remain unenrolled due to unaffordable school fees, while their parents struggle with subsistence-level businesses.

Bishop Nugba criticized the Unity Party administration for its insufficient support of local businesses, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. "I can't say the government has done nothing, but from what I observe daily, it needs to do much more for its citizens, as it is the government's responsibility to provide for its citizens regardless of their societal affiliation," he stated.

He also mentioned that despite these challenges, the church's Bishop L. J. Barnes Mission provides scholarships to over 100 children of church members and others in nearby communities, supporting the national government's efforts.

Furthermore, Bishop Nugba, who serves as the Board Chair of the school located on Bushrod Island, emphasized that the institution continues to offer quality education. He lamented that since its establishment, the government has not contributed financially, which limits their ability to dictate school fees. "However, we are not using the government's lack of subsidies to exploit parents; our fees remain very affordable," he noted.

Bishop Nugba encouraged citizens to stay resilient, challenge themselves, and tackle difficulties, emphasizing reliance on divine support: "Trust in God and believe that He will provide your needs even if the government neglects you."

He also reflected on his challenging journey to becoming Bishop, marked by false accusations from opponents. The church experienced several splits, leading to some members leaving to start their own church while others stayed, supporting his leadership. "We chose the theme 'God will provide' for our anniversary, reflecting on our past challenges and God's provision," he explained.

Bishop Nugba praised the enduring faith of his congregation, encouraging them to persevere through educational, financial, and personal challenges, ensuring them of God's unwavering support.

He stated that the church's ongoing community support initiatives, including scholarship provisions and a free clinic for congregants and their children, noting that the church's commitment to easing the burdens of the community.