Liberia: CSA Shuts Down Mobile Money Payroll, Announces Reforms in Civil Service

Monrovia — The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has announced the shutdown of its mobile money salary payment platform, effective October 31, 2024. This decision follows revelations that the platform, initially intended to facilitate payments to employees in remote areas, was misused by individuals who defrauded the government.

During a press briefing, CSA Director General Josiah Joekai revealed that the mobile money platform had become a conduit for corruption due to inadequate oversight. "Individuals unaffiliated with the government have been receiving payments, and some have been paid multiple times within a single month. This is a severe violation of public trust," stated Joekai.

A joint preliminary investigation by the CSA and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) uncovered the extent of the misuse. Joekai disclosed that records from major mobile network operators, Lonestar Cell-MTN and Orange Liberia, indicated fraudulent activities from December 2023 to July 2024. These records were acquired through a subpoena issued by the Monrovia City Court at the Ministry of Justice's request.

"We are grateful for the cooperation of the mobile companies," Joekai noted. He also mentioned that the CSA had issued a circular on September 23, 2024, outlining the transition for legitimate employees to a bank payment method, which will now replace the mobile money system.

Retirement and Pension Scheme Reform

The CSA is addressing issues within the government's retirement and pension systems. On August 26, 2024, in collaboration with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), the CSA launched pre-retirement counseling workshops across all 15 counties, enrolling 1,403 potential retirees.

Joekai emphasized that special attention is given to the Ministries of Health and Education, with structured retirement processes now in place. Health workers and teachers can extend their service until age 65 due to recruitment challenges. Recruitment efforts for new teachers and health workers will commence two months before the scheduled retirement of current employees to ensure a smooth transition.

Additionally, NASSCORP has removed the requirement for retirees to provide monthly earnings for the last 10 years, a process that previously caused significant delays. This change is expected to expedite the transition of retirees to the national pension payroll by mid-November, with the first pension payments due by November 25, 2024.

National Civil Service Testing Center

In a significant reform effort, the CSA plans to launch a National Civil Service Testing Center in October 2024, aimed at promoting meritocracy and transparency in public sector recruitment. This center will introduce computer-based tests for all civil service applicants, replacing traditional recruitment methods known for bias and inefficiency.

"This center will streamline the recruitment process and reduce administrative costs, ensuring that only qualified individuals are hired in public service," Joekai explained. The center, set to be inaugurated by President Joseph N. Boakai, is expected to improve the quality of Liberia's civil service workforce.

Credential Verification Initiative

To ensure integrity within the civil service, the CSA has initiated a nationwide credential verification exercise. This audit, starting with CSA employees before expanding to other government entities, aims to prevent unqualified individuals from occupying public sector jobs, which can lead to inefficiencies and poor service delivery.

The CSA has engaged the International Academic Management Association (IAMA) and certified fraud examiners to support the audit, ensuring the process is transparent and credible. "This will reinforce public confidence in the civil service and uphold merit-based employment," Joekai remarked.

Reform Comes with Risks

Joekai acknowledged the risks associated with reform initiatives, including resistance from entrenched interests. "Pursuing reforms in the public sector often invites scrutiny, personal attacks, and even security risks. However, real transformation requires persistence," he said. He assured the public that the CSA is committed to advancing its reforms despite these challenges.