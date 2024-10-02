Ghana: Western Regional Chiefs Applaud Petroleum Commission

The Western Regional House of Chiefs has expressed its disappointment about the behaviour of some operators on Ghana's oil fields for failing to deal with chiefs in the region.

The house, however, applauded the Petroleum Commission, for their constant engagement with the House over the past decades.

While some of the chiefs were not happy with the selection processes and the lack of involvement of traditional rulers in award of scholarships, others could not pinpoint to any legacy projects in the coastal districts in which the natural resources were found.

The House expressed these sentiments at the annual Petroleum Commission engagement at Sekondi, on Monday.

In his contribution, the Omanhene of Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu III, praised the Commission for the respect they had towards the House and criticised other operators for not showing same level of reverence to chiefs along the coastline.

He said "Some of the operators send or delegate people who cannot take decisions on their own and anytime, they tell you, we have to report back to our superiors for action....but Egbert has shown real leadership and respect to the House."

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, was unhappy that chiefs were not consulted before students in their communities were selected for scholarships.

He submitted that some members in the community, who had contributed to voluntary communal labour deserve that their children were recommended for such programmes.

Obrempong Dekyi harped on investment in the human capital of communities but must be done holistically, where the beneficiaries were carefully educated and nurtured to be better citizens.

The Omanhene of Gwira Traditional area, Awulae Agama Tuagyan II, also affirmed similar sentiments, which he said, were of great concern to the House.

Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyeman IX, for his part, wondered why the companies had over the period, failed to engage the parmountcies on their operations and social investment projects.

He called for conscious efforts by the oil companies to invest in their communities on an annual bases with tangible projects that stood the test of time, rather than always recounting or relying on past glorious.

The Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, argued for the responsible use of the nation's natural resources.

He said "We should not look for the cheapest ways to mine with just one per cent, two per cent-of benefits for such valuable resources...look at lithium and what is happening in that community."

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr Egbert Faibille, announced the establishment of dispute committee in all coastal districts to prevent, resolve and establish harmonious relationship, including annual sensitisation programmes.