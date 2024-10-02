Nigeria: NOC Plans Improve Communication, Operational Strategies

To improve communication and the impact of its programmes, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has resolved to hold more of its International Olympic Committee (IOC)- sponsored Solidarity Training courses and workshops outside the traditional hubs of Abuja and Lagos.

The Olympic body resolved this during its first Executive Committee meeting since the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and the NOC acknowledged that the feedback from the field had shown a more significant misunderstanding of its role.

According to a statement released by Tony Nezianya, public relations officer of the NOC, stating that staging most of its programmes in the states is one of the best ways to tackle this problem.

These States have demonstrated their effectiveness in implementing the messages of the Movement.

The Committee has then pleaded with State Governments to agree to provide the enabling environment for sports Commissions or Councils to host Olympic programmes.

"We believe these programmes will strengthen the administration and management of sports and invariably improve sports.

This will create a multiplier effect." The Committee extensively discussed Team Nigeria's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

It acknowledged that although the team did not perform well overall, it acknowledged that despite this, at least eight athletes received certificates for improved performances.

The athIetes are Ese Brume - Athletics - 5th Place in Long Jump; Favour Ofili - Athletics - 6th Place in 200m; Chukwuebuka Enekwechi - Athletics - 6th Place in shot put; Samuel Ogazi - Athletics -7th Place - 400m; Rafiatu Folashade Lawal- Weightlifting - 5th Place in 59kg; Joy Ogbonne Eze - Weightlifting -7h Place in 71kg; Blessing Oborodudu - Wrestling Freestyle - 5th Place in Freestyle - 68kg and Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye - Wrestling Freestyle - 8th Place in 57kg

The badminton player, Anuoluwapo Opeyori, was also hailed for improved performance as well as the women's basketball team, D' Tigress, who was adjudged the most improved team, and its coach was singled out for recognition as the best coach.

The NOC Executive Committee also praised Senator John Enoh, the Minister of Sports, for his hard work during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and stressed the need for timely and yearly funding release to facilitate more meaningful pre-Games preparations and qualifications.