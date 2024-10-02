Nigeria: Jigawa Community Applauds End of Decades-Long Water Scarcity - Seeks More Amenities

Mr Muhammad, known to residents as Dandolo Maikaji, said he would die a happy man as the community's dream of a clean water source has been fulfilled in his lifetime.

Gwari, a hilly town 882 metres above sea level, is one of Jigawa State's most neglected towns, despite being in the same district as Dutse, the state capital.

As if its difficult terrain is an impregnable impediment to the government's attention, the town lacks basic amenities, notably potable water.

It was, therefore, of no surprise when Umaru Muhammad, 70, was elated as he told PREMIUM TIMES what the commissioning of a public water scheme meant to the community. Governor Umar Namadi commissioned the project on 31 July.

Mr Muhammad, known to residents as Dandolo Maikaji, said he would die a happy man as the community's dream of a clean water source has been fulfilled in his lifetime.

Pointing to a well, Mr Muhammed said it is as old as the community and was the main water source for the residents and their domestic animals for centuries.

"Our ancestors used the well just like we do. As our population increased, the well became overstretched and used to dry up.

"Seasonally, when the well dries up, we assemble the youths in the community to dig it. We then allow the water to be cleaned for three days before people start fetching it for use. That is how the well has served us for decades," Mr Muhammad said.

He added with a chuckle that the well would now be used only for block moulding and to water livestock.

Project meets WHO standards for water access

The Managing Director of Small Town Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (STOWA), Adamu Garba, said the scheme was designed to provide affordable water supply for the residents of Gwari in the next 25 years. He said the project meets the World Health Organisation's standards in terms of accessibility and quality.

Gwari has an estimated population of 4,000 people. Mr Garba said the water source can serve each person in the community 100 litres daily. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people need between 50 and 100 litres of water daily.

The official said the facility has three solar-powered boreholes, a 90-cubic-metre surface tank, and a 45-cubic-metre overhead tank. The overhead tank is on a hill and fed by the surface tank through two vertical busters--one in use and the other on standby.

Grateful locals ask for more

"Now that we have water, our next request is for the governor to construct a road to the community, a school and a health facility," a resident, Sabo Usman, said.

"Our children walk about three kilometres to attend primary school in neighbouring communities, and our children and women are dying from preventable diseases. For now, we prioritise healthcare centres over the road. In this rainy season, disease outbreaks like cholera and malaria are killing our people because they can only access traditional methods of treatment," Mr Usman added.

Emir amplifies local voices

At the commissioning, the Emir of Dutse, Hamim Nuhu-Sanusi, said the residents' happiness over the completion of the water project could not be quantified. He said every responsible leader is happy when they see their people living in good conditions.

The emir recalled how children and wards were sent to fetch water during school hours. "This has now become history, as my people in Gwari town can now access water from connected tabs in their respective residences and locations.

"The government has done its part; it's now for you, the residents, to take charge and protect the water scheme against thieves. The types of equipment used in the water scheme are expensive and easy to steal; I urge you to take charge and protect it. Don't wait for the government to provide security to protect the water scheme; you must secure it.

"Gwari is a town of scholars. Pray for the success of your leaders to do the right things. Your constant prayers are why the government is on track, doing people-oriented projects; let us sustain the prayer. We pray that the governor will, during his reign, provide the community with road infrastructure."

The emir's request for a road was greeted by thunderous applause from the thousands of residents at the event. One of them, Haru Baba, told our reporter that the emir amplified the voices of the locals with the request.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Project envisaged population growth

The governor, Mr Namadi, said he was delighted that his administration broke a jinx in the community's 300-year existence.

The governor said he became aware of the water scarcity in Gwari during a condolence visit to the town.

"Specifically, the town faced challenges of water scarcity for over 300 years. The residents travel over 800 metres downstream to fetch water every day using donkeys and children because the only source of water in the community is a local well and one functional hand pump, for a population of over 4000 people.

"This administration has done everything humanly possible and addressed the problem. The project will last 25 years, supplying the town with clean water. The project includes a two-kilometre reticulation inside the town to ease access to water.

"The project focuses on expansion in terms of population growth. It was envisaged that it would provide quality and accessible drinking water for the residents for a minimum of 25 years," Mr Namadi said at the event.

This article was edited by Bisi Abidoye and Oluwaseyi Ayeni.