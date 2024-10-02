Rwanda: Marburg Outbreak - School Visits Suspended

The Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended monthly visits to students in boarding schools as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Marburg virus disease (MVD), a deadly haemorrhagic fever, initially confirmed in a few patients in health facilities in the country end last month.

An October 2 statement from the ministry highlighting new guidelines for the prevention of the disease in schools states that such visits will only resume after an assessment by the ministry and health authorities. By Tuesday, the disease had already claimed 11 lives.

"In urgent cases, parents can coordinate with school administrators to send necessary supplies through alternative methods, including digital means where possible," the statement added.

According to new guidelines, school administrators and teachers must monitor students for symptoms of Marburg disease, which include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Students who display these symptoms must be taken to a health facility immediately.

"Following instructions from the Ministry of Health, MINEDUC has issued the preventive measures to be applied in all schools until further notice," read part of the statement.

Additionally, schools are advised to reinforce personal hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing. Students should be discouraged from sharing clothes or individual items, and schools are urged to keep students calm by ensuring they understand the importance of following the preventive measures.

Parents are also expected to play their part. If a child shows any symptoms, it is noted, they must be kept at home and taken to a health center for evaluation. Students should only return to school after receiving clearance from a medical professional.

The guidelines also specify that all students must adhere to the preventive measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

For more information, parents are encouraged to contact Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) through their toll-free number: 114.