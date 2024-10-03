Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks At the Media Briefing - 3 October 2024

document

As you know, Monday marks one year since the horrific attacks by Hamas and other armed groups on Israel.

Those attacks began a chain of events that have caused unspeakable suffering to civilians in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and now in Lebanon.

Since the 7th of October last year, more than 1500 people have been killed in Israel, almost 42,000 in Gaza, and more than 700 in the West Bank.

In addition, more than 10,000 people are missing in Gaza, and 1.9 million people are displaced, while 101 hostages taken from Israel remain in Gaza.

In Lebanon, more than 1600 people have been killed and more than 1 million displaced, including 350,000 now living in shelters, and 160,000 who have crossed the border into the Syrian Arab Republic.

Seventy percent of those are Syrians who had sought refuge in Lebanon from the war in their homeland.

The government of Syria, the UN and partners are doing their best to respond to this influx, but additional support will be needed.

In southern Lebanon, 37 health facilities have been closed, while in Beirut, three hospitals have been forced to fully evacuate staff and patients, and another two were partially evacuated.

Health and humanitarian workers, including WHO staff, have done incredible work under very difficult and dangerous conditions, with limited supplies.

And yet healthcare continues to come under attack.

In Lebanon alone, 28 health workers have been killed in the last 24 hours.

Many health workers are not reporting to duty as they fled the areas where they work due to bombardments.

This is severely limiting the provision of mass trauma management and continuity of health services.

WHO is working with Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health to support effective management of trauma and mass casualty at hospitals.

We had planned to deliver a large shipment of trauma and medical supplies tomorrow.

Unfortunately, this has not been possible due to the almost complete closure of Beirut's airport.

WHO calls on all partners to facilitate flights to deliver much-needed life-saving supplies to Lebanon.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's attack on Israel is a dangerous escalation with serious consequences for the region.

WHO calls for a de-escalation of the conflict;

For healthcare to be protected and not attacked;

For access routes to be secured and supplies delivered;

And for a ceasefire, a political solution, and peace.

Now to Rwanda, where last week, the Ministry of Health announced an outbreak of Marburg virus disease.

So far, 36 cases have been confirmed, including 11 deaths, from seven of the country's 30 districts.

Twenty-five patients are isolated and receiving care. Contact tracing is underway, with 300 contacts under follow-up.

More than 70% of the confirmed cases are health workers from two health facilities in the capital, Kigali.

This is the first time Marburg virus disease has been reported in Rwanda.

The Government of Rwanda is coordinating the response with support from WHO and partners.

WHO has sent experts to support the response, including for infection prevention and control, clinical care, logistics, technical expertise and research.

Public health tools including contact tracing, early detection and care, community engagement and risk communication are effective in stopping transmission and saving lives.

Treatments and vaccines against Marburg virus disease are in development, and WHO stands ready to facilitate the delivery of these products, and to support national researchers to carry out clinical trials.

WHO assesses the risk of this outbreak as very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at the global level.

Last week I was at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where world leaders approved a political declaration on antimicrobial resistance.

The declaration includes several targets:

To reduce deaths related to AMR by 10% by 2030;

To see 80% of countries having access to testing for AMR;

To see all health facilities in all countries with water, sanitation and hygiene services;

And to mobilize US$100 million to support at least 60% of countries to have funded national action plans.

We urge all countries to take immediate action on the commitments they have made and the targets they have set. WHO stands ready to support them to do that.

Earlier this week, WHO validated Brazil for the elimination of lymphatic filariasis as a public health problem, and Pakistan for the elimination of trachoma as a public health problem.

Lymphatic filariasis is a painful, disfiguring, disabling and stigmatizing parasitic disease, while trachoma is a bacterial eye disease that is responsible for blindness or visual impairment in about 1.9 million people.

In both countries, this achievement is due to unwavering commitment, the targeted use of medical and public health tools, and the support of many partners.

Brazil becomes the 20th country to eliminate lymphatic filariasis, while Pakistan is the 19th to eliminate trachoma.

I congratulate both countries. Since 1997, 53 countries have eliminated one or more neglected tropical diseases, including four so far this year, with more to come.

Finally, this month, October, is breast cancer awareness month.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally.

This year, we are highlighting the importance of early detection, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive treatment.

In 2021, WHO established a Global Breast Cancer Initiative, with the goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 2.5% every year, saving 2.5 million lives over 20 years.

