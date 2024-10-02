Nigeria: Wizkid Reignites Feud With Davido, Calls His Music 'Trash'

Nigerian music sensation Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has thrown a swipe at fellow singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, sparking a fresh war of words on social media.

Drama unfolded on social media after Davido teased a snippet of his first single for 2024 on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Wizkid had also planned to release the first track of his highly anticipated "Morayo" album on the same day.

Davido's associate, Kayode Yajaur, popularly known as Black Tycoone, presumably took a swipe at Wizkid, saying, "Tell your Daddy to drop an album already."

Without mentioning Davido's name, Wizkid also tweeted "P***y boys dropping mid again," before adding,

"Una don tire! Make una go rest small!"

A fan of Davido who presumed Wizkid's tweet to be about Davido commented, "So if you no beef @davido, your song won't sell?"

Wizkid fired back stating that, "I don't beef wack niggas! We all know he's wack! No talent!"

The award-winning singer referred, seemingly referred to Davido's craft as "trash."

Davido has however not replied or dropped any comment regarding the swipes.