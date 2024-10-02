Nigeria: Wizkid Reignites Feud With Davido, Calls His Music 'Trash'

2 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

Nigerian music sensation Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has thrown a swipe at fellow singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, sparking a fresh war of words on social media.

Drama unfolded on social media after Davido teased a snippet of his first single for 2024 on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Wizkid had also planned to release the first track of his highly anticipated "Morayo" album on the same day.

Davido's associate, Kayode Yajaur, popularly known as Black Tycoone, presumably took a swipe at Wizkid, saying, "Tell your Daddy to drop an album already."

Without mentioning Davido's name, Wizkid also tweeted "P***y boys dropping mid again," before adding,

"Una don tire! Make una go rest small!"

A fan of Davido who presumed Wizkid's tweet to be about Davido commented, "So if you no beef @davido, your song won't sell?"

Wizkid fired back stating that, "I don't beef wack niggas! We all know he's wack! No talent!"

The award-winning singer referred, seemingly referred to Davido's craft as "trash."

Davido has however not replied or dropped any comment regarding the swipes.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.