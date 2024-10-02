Liberia: 'Musu's Killers Will Pay'

Liberia-Paying her tribute at a jammed packed and emotional funeral service in the giant-size edifice of the Christ Embassy (City of Light) Church in Brewerville on Saturday, September 28, 2024, former Chief Justice, and Gloria Musu-Scott asked God to expose and punish the killers of her niece, Charloe Musu.

Justice Scott tearfully bided farewell to her brilliant and industrial niece and prayed that God takes care of the perpetrators, their benefactors, and anyone who deliberately and intentionally conspired, concocted and profited from the innocent blood of Charloe.

She called for a national reawakening that would put an end to the culture of impunity, conspiracy, and deliberate and politically inspired neglect of duties and responsibilities by state actors.

"They will pay, they will pay, I say they will pay, oh yes, they will pay," she screamed, amidst uncontrollable tears from other relatives and members of the audience.

Delivering the funeral discourse, Pastor Alvin K. Gezzie, Senior Pastor of the Royal Embassy Church, consoled the bereaved family and urged them to look up to God for healing and strength to overcome.

Pastor Gezzie asked Justice Scott and family members to reflect on the inspiring, promising and enviable life led by the late Charloe as a source of courage, love, and strength.

In their tribute, representatives of the Starz University of Technology described the late Charloe Musu as a studious, intelligent, and a lively character who was always beaming with smiles.

Lott Carey Baptist Mission School where Charloe obtained her high school diploma and certificate, praised her as a determined young lady and one of their best students who graduated from the mission, pursued post-secondary education, and returned to serve as support staff, offering needful and effective services to the school.

For their part, employees of the Law & Democracy Center, established by Justice Gloria Musu-Scott, cited the popular saying that, "No sin goes unpunished," as they paid tribute to Charloe who was also a support staff of the institution.

Citizens of Maryland County, led by their Senator, J. Gbleh-bo Brown also called for the perpetrator or perpetrators of Charloe's murder to be exposed and punished for their heinous crime as the family seek God's grace for courage and strength to heal.

Cllr. Frances Johnson-Allison, former Chief Justice and one of the senior counsels who represented Justice Scott and family members during their trial at the lower court and appeal hearing before the Supreme Court, acknowledged that legal victory does not give or bring back life, noting that the family will live with the pain of the loss of their loved one, but urged them to take courage in God who is the giver and taker of life and the greatest of all healers.

Justice Allison also decried what she termed as system failure that is hurting Liberians irrespective of status, class or affiliation. She called on the Government of Liberia not to neglect its sacred responsibility of protecting the people, which is the essence of government, adding that, Charloe's death must not be swept under the table.

Charloe was laid to rest at the Brewerville City Cemetery, behind the Zion Grove Baptist Church, amidst tears, final scriptural readings and rendition of solemn hymns (songs).

Charloe Musu, 28, and a prospective graduate of the Starz University of Technology, Airfield, Sinkor, was gruesomely murdered by yet unknown assailant or assailants at the Virginia residence of her aunt, Justice Gloria Musu-Scott, on the night of February 22, 2023.

The Government of Liberia, under the regime of former football star, George Manneh Weah, investigated, charged, prosecuted, and found Justice Scott and three of her family members guilty of the murder of Charloe, and sentenced them to life imprisonment, but following a long-awaited appeal hearing, the Supreme Court of Liberia reversed the guilty verdict and ordered Justice Scott and others released due to lack of evidence to link them to the commission of the crime of murder and the other charges.

