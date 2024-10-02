Nigeria: PDP Rep Defects to APC

Christian Nkwonta cited a crisis within the PDP as the reason for his defection.

A member of the House of Representatives, Christian Nkwonta, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Nkwonta, who represents the Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State, announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen.

Reading the defection letter on the floor on Wednesday, Mr Tajudeen said the defector cited a crisis within his former party as the reason for his decision.

Reacting to the defection, the Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki, raised a point of order, citing Section 68 of the Constitution. He argued that Mr Nkwonta's seat should be declared vacant in line with the provision of Section 68.However, as usual, the point of order was overruled by the speaker, who welcomed Mr Nkwonta.

Mr Nkwonta is the latest member of the House to leave the minority caucus for the ruling party.

In July, Salman Idris, who represents the Ijumu/Kabba-Bunu Federal Constituency of Kogi State, defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the APC, citing division within his party.