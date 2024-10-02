Nigeria: Reps Reject CFR Award Conferred On Speaker, Seek Same Honour As Akpabio

2 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

In his Independence Day broadcast, President Tinubu announced that the Senate President and Chief Justice of Nigeria were awarded GCON, while the speaker and deputy senate president were conferred with CFR.

The House of Representatives has requested President Bola Tinubu to confer the same national honour on its Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, as was conferred on Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The House rejected the description of being the "lower chamber" compared to the Senate, stating that Messrs Akpabio and Tajudeen are "first among equals."

It also constituted an ad hoc committee, chaired by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, to look into the issue and report to the House within three days.

These resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Philip Agbese (APC, Benue) and supported by the 359 members of the House.

In his Independence Day broadcast, President Tinubu announced that the Senate President and Chief Justice of Nigeria were awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), while Messrs Tajudeen and Barau were conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Additionally, Mr Kalu was awarded the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

