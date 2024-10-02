Nigeria: Why You Should Avoid Excessive Salt Consumption

Maryam Ahmed (not her real name) , 50, never imagined that a time would come when she would use very little or no salt in her food because of the way she loves it so much. She had always used salt and bouillon cubes copiously in her meals because she felt her meals particularly soups taste bland without using much.

However in the last three years she developed high blood pressure and has been advised to reduce her salt intake.

"I initially found it difficult to reduce my salt intake as I was advised but when my blood pressure kept going high and I continued to fall sick, I had to reduce it. Soups have become tasteless to me but I am gradually getting used to it, "she narrated.

Medical experts have advised Nigerians to avoid excess consumption of salt inorder to protect themselves against diseases and deaths .

They said that excessive salt consumption poses a serious threat to public health, contributing significantly to the prevalence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension (HBP) and cardiovascular (heart) diseases.

The Director General of the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said salt is primarily composed of sodium chloride, a critical ingredient in human diets, adding that however, excessive intake of sodium is linked to various health problems particularly hypertension, which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

She said in Nigeria, hypertension is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, and high salt consumption is a significant contributing factor.

She said, "High blood pressure is the main cause of strokes, and a major cause of heart attacks, the two biggest causes of death around the world, responsible for 179 million deaths annually (according to 2019 statistics, World Health Organisation (WHO). "

While urging everyone to make conscious efforts to reduce salt intake, she said simple steps, such as choosing low sodium product options and reading food labels carefully, could make a substantial difference.

"Regardless of our age or gender, we all stand to benefit from reducing our salt intake. The earlier we adapt to a lower salt diet, the less damage we create for our hearts, but with blood pressure in children rising, it is clear that salt is not just an issue for the older generation," she added.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Anas-Ibrahim, the Nigerian government estimated that the mean salt intake in 2018 was 10 grams per day, while a national population survey conducted in 2020 suggests a daily sodium intake of 143.5 mmol, equivalent to 3.3 grams of sodium.

She said both values significantly exceed the World Health Organization's (WHO's) recommended daily limit.

Ibrahim who was recently appointed the Policy Champion for Salt Target Regulations in Nigeria by the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) said, "As we are all aware, excessive salt consumption poses a serious threat to public health, contributing significantly to the prevalence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension (HBP) and cardiovascular (Heart) diseases.

She said the magnitude was enormous on our fragile health systems, adding that "In Nigeria, approximately 38.1% of adults are affected by hypertension, which translates to one out of every three adults. This staggering statistic underscores the urgency of our vision."

She said, "Sodium is mainly consumed as salt, which in our diet comes from home cooked meals and commercially processed foods. Salt is also added to food during cooking often in the form of bouillon and stock cubes as well as salted spices or at the table using salt dispensers. Our dietary patterns are being transformed by the increasing production and consumption of processed foods, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles. Studies have shown that reducing sodium and salt consumption is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions to reduce non-communicable diseases. This challenge demands urgent and sustained attention."

She said the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a sodium consumption of less than 2 grams per day, which is equivalent to 5 grams of salt (less than one teaspoon full of salt).

Dr Jerome Mafeni, Project lead and technical advisor of the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), said, "It is time for us to throw away these shakers from our tables and again to change our taste for salt .The taste for salt is an acquired taste, and like all acquired taste, this can be made to change."

He said there was a need to put in place systems, policies, and interventions that could make people realise that salt, which they enjoy in their food, was actually killing them.

He said policy interventions play a crucial role in creating a healthier environment for consumers adding that by implementing mandatory salt targets on processed foods, we can significantly reduce the overall sodium intake of the population.

"A lot of money in the Ministry is made to treat the effect of consuming too much salt, will be money well saved and the money that can be redirected to improve the lives of our people," he added.

Also, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said salt has a far-reaching impact as high salt intake contributes significantly to elevated blood pressure, a precursor to heart attacks and strokes.

He said the burden of excess sodium consumption in Nigeria is significant, with 10% of cardiovascular disease deaths attributed to it.

The minister who spoke during the World Salt Awareness Week said reducing salt intake is crucial for controlling blood pressure, which can prevent hypertension and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

He said, "Implementing sodium reduction strategies can lead to significant healthcare savings by preventing costly medical treatments for diseases caused by high sodium intake. Our lifestyle choices - such as the consumption of certain culinary delights often come with a hidden cost. Salt, when overused, exacts its toll."

He said the ministry inaugurated the National Technical Working Group on Sodium Reduction, and that the group is developing the first National Guideline on Sodium Reduction, expected to reach completion in the 3rd Quarter of 2024.