Nigeria: Enoh Tees-Off Nigeria @64 Cup Tourney At IBB Golf Club Abuja

The Minister of Sports, Sen. John Owan-Enoh and other top government functionaries are expected to participate in today's ceremonial tee-off of the 2024 IBB Independence Cup tournament on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long tournament which began on Sept. 24 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja is expected to end today.

Ibrahim Babayo, the Captain of the club told NAN that all was now set for the grand finale of the tournament which was won last year by Nigeria's Philip Poroma.

Babayo said that the tournament which is the club's yearly event, was aimed at celebrating the country's independence anniversary. He noted that no fewer than five countries were taking part in the 18-hole tournament, including Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Rwanda the host country, Nigeria.

"The week-long Nigeria @ 64 independence golf tournament which started last week will finally climax on Tuesday with over 250 golfers slugging it out in the 18-hole contest.

"Among events that took place in the last six days include - Staff and Caddies competition, Ladies handicap 28 and above, Men's handicap 19 and above, Veterans and Super Veterans competition.

"On Tuesday (today), the first day of October, members of the club who are within handicap 0 to 10 will compete to see who will go home with the Independence anniversary trophy.

"Apart from using the tournament to celebrate Nigeria's independence anniversary, the tournament matchplay among invited countries is to market the country positively to the world," he said. (NAN)