Liberia: U.S.$250k Saga Engulfs Finance Ministry

Monrovia — Casual workers from the Temporary Employment for Community Youth (TECY) have protested outside the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning in Monrovia, demanding unpaid salaries totaling US$250,000.

They had been hired to clean Monrovia's streets before President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., was inaugurated in January 2024.

Although their contracts ended, they were told to continue working until their salaries were to be processed.

The protesters claim that, despite engaging with lawmakers and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, they were included in the 2024 national budget.

But while the government allegedly allotted 250 in the budget, they have not received payment.

According to them, after the budget was passed, the Ministry of Youth and Sports submitted a payment plan to the Ministry of Finance, but no action was taken.

Momo Brow, one of the protesters, told The NEW DAWN that they were initially promised payment in July. However, they have gone 13 months without pay.

But to their surprise, they learned from the current Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustin Ngafuan, that only US$150K was available in the account. This is why the salary has been delayed.

Minister Ngafuan said such money is not enough to cover accumulated salaries, noting that the government's minimum monthly salary is US$80, and the aggrieved youths have not been paid since January 2024.

Frustrated by the government's inaction, the group disrupted traffic in protest. During the demonstration, their leader was asked to meet with Finance Ministry officials, who promised to form a team to expedite the payment process. Editing by Jonathan Browne