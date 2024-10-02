Liberia: 71 Percent of Prisoners Are Pre-Trail Detainees

At least 71% of inmates languishing behind bars in Liberia are said to be pretrial detainees, according to Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) President Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie.

"Even those who commit non-bailable crimes are also incarcerated. It has been observed that most of these detainees at our various prison facilities in Liberia are pre-trial detainees, which constitute 71% of the overall number of detainees in the Country," said Cllr. Rennie.

Cllr. Rennie made this disclosure over the weekend when his organization (LNBA) launched the final report of the LNBA-National Election Commission Electoral Support Project and the Legal Aid Promoting Access to Justice Project.

However, he said when these offenders are arrested and taken to the law, in most instances, they are unable to meet the needed provisions to secure their release and are therefore incarcerated.

LNBA, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and with funding from the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, has also launched a pre-trial detainees project to address the over 71% pre-trial deletion in Liberia.

The overall purpose of the project is to reduce the number of pretrial detainees in Montserrado County and improve access to justice for all Liberians and provide Legal Aid Service for Egregious Cases and pre-trial detainees.

The implementation period for this project is one year, from 15 July 2024 to 14 July 2025.

The project was officially launched in the Temple of Justice Conference Room and was graced by the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of Liberia, Liberia's Minister of Justice, among others.

The diplomatic community was represented by United States Ambassador Mark C. Toner and Mr. Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), among others.

Giving an overview of what promoted the program's implementation and partnership, LNBA President Cllr. Rennie said the LNBA has realized that crimes are committed daily, violating the law.

"As a means of having some of our prisons decongested, the LNBA and the UNDP with funding from the International Narcotics & Law Enforcement (INL) signed a grant agreement for the decongestion of pretrial detainees at the Monrovia Central Prison. This process is for one year, and it is also being launched. We want to thank the UNDP and the INL for this collaboration." Cllr. Rennie stated.

Providing the project's goal and objectives, Cllr. Frederick L. M. Gbemie, Project Manager, said that the project's goal is to sensitize, encourage, and promote legal protection for vulnerable and indigent citizens through the provision of pro bono legal aid services for the most egregious cases by members of the LNBA as an alternate condition for renewal of practicing licenses.

He further indicated that by this intervention, the LNBA seeks to sensitize and encourage members of the LNBA to provide pro bono legal aid as one of the alternate conditions for the renewal of practicing licenses:

" The LNBA will Provide legal aid services for the most egregious cases to reduce docket overcrowding and pre-trial detention in Montserrado county and educate citizens on how to access the LNBA Pro Bono Legal Aid Services and encourage indigents to take advantage of the opportunity to access justice. To successfully make the above intervention, the LNBA Action would be to hold one day of LNBA stakeholders' clarity and brainstorming meetings," he added.

The Liberian legal luminary stated that the launch of the project holds a one-day LNBA Legal Aid National Symposium, produce and publicize Pro-Bono/ Free Legal Aid Service awareness materials such as drama, jingles, and stickers for pro bono legal aid service awareness. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah