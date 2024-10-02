Liberia: From Cemetery to Nat'l Memorial Site?

In a bid to breathe new life into one of Liberia's most historic landmarks, Ambassador for Tourism Christopher Hays Onanuga has announced plans to redevelop the iconic Palm Grove Cemetery--known locally as Center Street Graveyard--into a national memorial site.

The bold initiative, aimed at both honoring Liberia's past and boosting its future tourism potential, is set to restore dignity to a place that has long fallen into disrepair.

In a recent interview, Onanuga spoke passionately about the current state of the cemetery, which has become a symbol of neglect. Broken tombstones, exposed graves, and reports of missing remains tell a tragic story of a site that was once a focal point for national reflection.

But for Onanuga, this is not the end of the cemetery's legacy--it's the beginning of its rebirth.

"People should be genuinely concerned about the Palm Grove Cemetery right now," he said during the interview. "It's time for citizens to take action, to think about relocating their loved ones' remains, because we are on the cusp of a transformation. We're turning this sacred ground into a national memorial--one that will preserve and honor Liberia's rich history."

The cemetery, located in the heart of Monrovia, holds immense historical significance. It was designated as the national burial ground during the presidency of William R. Tolbert Jr., who was later laid to rest there following his assassination in the 1980 military coup.

For decades, the Palm Grove Cemetery has served as a gathering place for Decoration Day--a cherished tradition in Liberia where families pay tribute to their deceased relatives. Despite its importance, the cemetery has been marred by years of neglect and dilapidation.

"Look, this is not just about tourism," Onanuga explained, his voice reflecting the gravity of the situation. "This is about respecting the memory of those buried there and preserving a key piece of our national identity. Palm Grove Cemetery is more than just a graveyard--it's a testament to our history. We owe it to future generations to protect that legacy."

The challenges facing Palm Grove Cemetery have been numerous. As early as 1982, local authorities raised concerns about the site being misused as a dumping ground and requested permission to relocate it.

However, despite the growing decay, the cemetery remained untouched, its condition continuing to worsen. Over the years, proposals to relocate or revitalize the site were met with resistance, including during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A plan to demolish parts of the cemetery in 2016 was blocked by the Senate, following an impassioned plea from then Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, who underscored the cemetery's importance as the resting place of distinguished citizens.

With Onanuga's renewed focus on transforming the Palm Grove Cemetery into a national memorial, it appears that long-stalled efforts to restore the cemetery are gaining momentum.

The Boakai administration has expressed support for the initiative, seeing it as an opportunity to both honor Liberia's past and enhance the country's tourism infrastructure.

"This is a chance for us to not only remember our history but to make it a living part of our future," Onanuga said. "The Palm Grove Cemetery will no longer be a place of sorrow and neglect--it will stand as a monument to the resilience and strength of the Liberian people."

The ambassador's call to action is clear: families should act now to relocate the remains of their loved ones as preparations for redevelopment begin. Onanuga's vision goes beyond tourism; it's about rekindling respect for the country's heritage and restoring honor to a place that once embodied the nation's collective memory.

As Liberia looks to the future, Palm Grove Cemetery's transformation represents more than just a physical renewal--it's a symbol of the nation's ongoing journey, a bridge between the past and the promise of what lies ahead.