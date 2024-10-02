Liberia Signs Morocco's Roadmap of Cooperation for 2024-2026

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti on September 24, 2024, along with Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Guinea held strategic engagements with the Kingdom of Morocco at the United Nations Headquarters, culminating in the signing of the Morocco' Roadmap of Cooperation for the period 2024-2026.

The document builds on a strong foundation of collaboration and outlines key areas of focus for continued partnership between all nations. The agreement, which covers the 2025-2027 period, was initiated by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his peers Kacou Houaja Leon Adom (Côte d'Ivoire), Morissanda Kouyate (Guinea), Sara Beysolow Nyanti (Liberia) and Musa Timothy Kabba (Sierra Leone).

Inked on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the roadmap pertains to education and vocational training, technical cooperation in priority sectors and the field of security, economic and investment promotion, as well as financial assistance.

According to the Agreement, the Kingdom of Morocco and the member states of the Mano River Union are bound by strong, long-standing ties of brotherhood and solidarity and Bonds of friendship, mutual respect and a shared vision for a prosperous.

In remarks, the Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs praised Morocco's constant support for countries of the Mano River Union, and its willingness to share expertise and know-how in several fields to bring development and prosperity to this part of the continent.

"It is a step forward in deepening cooperation relations between the Kingdom and this regional bloc", she said, praising Morocco's leadership, embodied in the Royal Atlantic Initiative.

Under this roadmap, implemented by the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), the Kingdom is committed to sharing its experience and best practices with the Mano River Union countries. The roadmap highlights that Morocco has put in place several strategic plans in various development fields such as vocational training, agriculture, water, fisheries, tourism and renewable energies to accelerate progress and contribute to the diversification of its economy.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties agreed to pursue regular visits to support bids and exchange views on common multilateral and regional issues, notably through high-level meetings of foreign ministers and senior officials. The signing ceremony was attended by Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Omar Hilale and Ambassador and Director General of AMCI Mohamed Methqal.

Diplomatic relations with new countries

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Minister Nyanti also held discussions and signed on behalf of the Liberian Government five diplomatic agreements. Out of the 5 new relationships, three were signed with Bahrain, Uzbekistan and Croatia.

Min. Nyanti urged her counterparts to continue to partner for peace and security in the global community.

The Liberian Foreign Minister and her Counterparts exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation as well as closer coordination based on mutual respect and appreciation for the international rules-based order.

All countries declared support for Liberia's non permanent seat bid at the UN Security Council for 2026-2027. The agreements with El Salvador and Bolivia will be signed at a later date.